Bulls Eye Medium Hot Chipotle Sauce 150G

- Hot sauce with chipotle chilli & cajun spices
- Check out more of our recipes at www.bullseyebbq.com
- Started the fire in 1985, now serving up full-bodied flavours with a kick of heat - introducing Bull's-Eye's new American hot sauces!
- Proof that where there's smoke, there's fire. This smokey hot sauce - decked out with Cajun spices - will amp up any meal.
- At medium, this one's heat slowly builds combining with the bold, aromatic Cajun spices.
- Try as a coating to spice up your addictive Louisiana chicken wings!
- Widely Recycled
- Medium
- Chipotle chilli trumps the Jalapeno with 10k Scoville heat units!
- Bold and unapologetic taste
- Inspired by American recipes
- Enjoy straight or cook with
- Pack size: 150G
Tomato Puree, Spirit Vinegar, Water, Sugar, Chipotle Chilli 1.9% (Chilli, Water, Tomato Puree, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Salt, Sugar, Soy Oil, Spices), Paprika Powder, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Salt, Garlic, Onion Powder, Modified Cornflour, Spices, Herbs, Cayenne Pepper, Bell Pepper, Chilli, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Natural Flavour, Chilli Extract, Thickener (Xanthan Gum)
After opening keep refrigerated.
- Shake well before use.
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
- Co. Dublin.
- Consumer care number: (0800 52 85757; ROI 1800995311)
135ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|297kJ/71kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|of which sugars
|8.2g
|Protein
|1.9g
|Salt
|1.4g
