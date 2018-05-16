Oppo Double Salted Caramel Ice Cream 475Ml

Product Description
- Double Salted Caramel Lower Calorie Ice Cream
- Finally, a lower calorie Double Salted Caramel ice cream that tastes amazing.
- Only 178 calories per half tub
- Our Great Taste Award Winning Ice Cream with a glorious caramel swirl.
- Made with highest quality Peruvian Lucuma Fruit - a healthier alternative to Caramel
- Lower sugar
- Source of protein
- Made with ingredients from natural sources & fresh milk from meadow-grazed cows
- An award-winning, creamy and indulgent Salted Caramel ice cream rippled with a golden salted caramel swirl. Full of flavour and high-quality ingredients, without loads of sugar and calories.
- Introducing our hero flavour: Lucuma. Known as 'gold of the incas' in Peru, it's a fruit shaped like a melon, with golden flesh and a naturally smooth caramel taste. Even better it's known for being rich in antioxidants, iron, zinc, vitamin B3 and calcium. Lucuma gives Oppo Salted Caramel ice cream an award-winning smooth maple taste, which is enhanced with a pinch of mineral-rich sea salt. Don't just take our word for it... we've won two Great Taste Awards. Try it and see what the fuss is all about!
- Health and indulgence have always been opposites. At Oppo we've made it our mission to find a new way. We created decadent ice cream, but without loads of sugar and calories. By using smart ingredients like stevia, Oppo can create lower calorie, irresistible tasting ice cream, without any compromise on health. It's proof that being healthy doesn't mean having to compromise on taste - we call it “temptation you never need to resist.”
- Pack size: 475ML
Information
Ingredients
Whole Milk, Cream (Milk), Milk Solids, Apple Fruit Extract (6%), Chicory Root Fibre, Sweeteners: Erythritol and Steviol Glycosides (Stevia Leaf Extract), Water, Starch, Lucuma Powder (0.7%), Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Natural Flavourings, Sea Salt, Stabilisers: Pectin, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum & Carrageenan (derived from Seaweed), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrate
Allergy Information
- May also contain Gluten, Egg, Soya and Nuts
Net Contents
475ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|315kJ / 75kcal
|Fat
|3.3g
|of which saturates
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|9.4g
|of which sugars
|6.1g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|Protein
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.21g
