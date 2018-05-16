Tesco Finest Olive Ciabatta 270G

- Energy692kJ 164kcal8%
- Fat3.8g5%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars3.2g4%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1025kJ / 243kcal
Product Description
- Mixed olive ciabatta bread made with extra virgin olive oil (1.5%).
- Made with extra virgin olive oil (1.5%) for a light, soft texture. Hand shaped and baked for a deliciously crisp crust. Our Tesco finest* olive ciabatta is made from a slowly fermented dough for a light, airy texture, laced with black Kalamata and green olives and enriched with extra virgin olive oil (1.5%). Best enjoyed warm with a selection of Italian meats, olives, sundried tomatoes with balsamic vinegar and olive oil for dipping.
- Made with extra virgin olive oil (1.5%) for a light, soft texture. Hand shaped and baked for a deliciously crisp crust. Our Tesco finest* olive ciabatta is made from a slowly fermented dough for a light, airy texture, laced with black Kalamata and green olives and enriched with extra virgin olive oil (1.5%). Best enjoyed warm with a selection of Italian meats, olives, sundried tomatoes with balsamic vinegar and olive oil for dipping.
- Pack size: 270G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Kalamata Olives (8%), Green Olives (5%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil (1.5%), Fermented Wheat Flour, Salt, Malted Wheat Flour, Yeast, Mixed Herbs [Rosemary, Thyme, Sage, Parsley, Bay Leaf], Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 8-10 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Preparation and Usage
Best served warm
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
270g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a ciabatta (67g)
|Energy
|1025kJ / 243kcal
|692kJ / 164kcal
|Fat
|5.7g
|3.8g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|37.8g
|25.5g
|Sugars
|4.8g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|2.8g
|Protein
|8.1g
|5.5g
|Salt
|1.4g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020