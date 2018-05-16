Kellogs Spl K Grnla Fusion Red Brys 55g

- Energy937kJ 222kcal11%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1704kJ
Product Description
- Strawberry Flavoured Smoothie Bowl with Linseed and Sunflower Seed Clusters.
- Source of protein which contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
- Pack size: 55G
Information
Ingredients
Linseed and Sunflower Seed Cluster (87%) (Cereals {Whole Oats, Rye, Wheat Flour}, Sugar, Protein Crisp {Soy Protein Isolate, Tapioca Starch, Calcium Carbonate, Salt}, Rice Piece {Rice Flour, Corn Flour, Sugar}, Linseed, Sunflower Seeds, Modified Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Antioxidants {Rosemary Extract, Tocopherol Rich Extract}, Natural Flavourings, Skimmed Milk Powder), Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Soy Protein Blend (Soy Protein Isolate, Coconut Oil, Whey Permeate (Milk), Sweet Whey (Milk), Sugar, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavourings {Caffeine}), Freeze Dried Strawberry (1.5%), Sugar, Thickener (Carrageenan), Freeze Dried Cranberry Powder, Natural Strawberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Freeze Dried Beetroot Powder
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Gluten from other Cereals
Storage
Best Before - Please see base
Net Contents
55g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100g
|/55g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1704kJ
|937kJ
|-
|404kcal
|222kcal
|11%
|Fat
|8.8g
|4.8g
|7%
|of which saturates
|1.7g
|0.9g
|5%
|Carbohydrate
|59g
|32g
|of which sugars
|19g
|10g
|11%
|Fibre
|6.5g
|3.6g
|Protein
|19g
|10g
|Salt
|0.52g
|0.29g
|5%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020