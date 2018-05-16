By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kellogs Spl K Grnla Fusion Red Brys 55g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Kellogs Spl K Grnla Fusion Red Brys 55g
£ 1.60
£2.91/100g
Per 55g
  • Energy937kJ 222kcal
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1704kJ

Product Description

  • Strawberry Flavoured Smoothie Bowl with Linseed and Sunflower Seed Clusters.
  • Source of protein which contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
  • Pack size: 55G

Information

Ingredients

Linseed and Sunflower Seed Cluster (87%) (Cereals {Whole Oats, Rye, Wheat Flour}, Sugar, Protein Crisp {Soy Protein Isolate, Tapioca Starch, Calcium Carbonate, Salt}, Rice Piece {Rice Flour, Corn Flour, Sugar}, Linseed, Sunflower Seeds, Modified Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Antioxidants {Rosemary Extract, Tocopherol Rich Extract}, Natural Flavourings, Skimmed Milk Powder), Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Soy Protein Blend (Soy Protein Isolate, Coconut Oil, Whey Permeate (Milk), Sweet Whey (Milk), Sugar, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavourings {Caffeine}), Freeze Dried Strawberry (1.5%), Sugar, Thickener (Carrageenan), Freeze Dried Cranberry Powder, Natural Strawberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Freeze Dried Beetroot Powder

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Gluten from other Cereals

Storage

Best Before - Please see base

Net Contents

55g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g/55g%RI*
Energy 1704kJ937kJ
-404kcal222kcal11%
Fat 8.8g4.8g7%
of which saturates 1.7g0.9g5%
Carbohydrate 59g32g
of which sugars 19g10g11%
Fibre 6.5g3.6g
Protein 19g10g
Salt 0.52g0.29g5%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here