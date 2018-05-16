Tesco Chocolate Cake 375G

- Energy1009kJ 242kcal12%
Product Description
- Chocolate sponge filled with vanilla mousse.
- Pack size: 375G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Whole Milk, Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk) (12%), Pasteurised Egg, Dark Brown Sugar, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonates), Humectant (Glycerine), Dextrose, Pork Gelatine, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Palm Oil.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
375g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a cake (63g)
|Energy
|1601kJ / 383kcal
|1009kJ / 242kcal
|Fat
|21.9g
|13.8g
|Saturates
|4.5g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|40.2g
|25.3g
|Sugars
|21.2g
|13.3g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.8g
|Protein
|5.7g
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
