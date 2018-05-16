Tesco Chocolate Brownie Bar Cake

- Energy1287kJ 309kcal15%
Product Description
- Chocolate sponge topped with chocolate frosting and finished with milk and white chocolate decorations.
- Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Triple chocolate
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Chocolate Frosting (28%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glyceral), Invert Sugar Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cocoa Mass, Milk Chocolate Decorations (4%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Vanilla Extract], Cocoa Powder, Pasteurised Egg White, Cocoa Butter, White Chocolate Decorations [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins)
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Peanuts and Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.Best before: see top of pack.
Number of uses
Pack contains 5 servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold 1/5 of a cake (57g)
|Energy
|2259kJ
|1287kJ
|-
|543kcal
|309kcal
|Fat
|37.6g
|21.4g
|of which saturates
|12.6g
|7.2g
|Carbohydrate
|45.9g
|26.2g
|of which sugars
|39.8g
|22.7g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|1.2g
|Protein
|4.1g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|-
|-
