Tesco Chocolate Brownie Bar Cake

Tesco Chocolate Brownie Bar Cake
£ 2.00
£2.00/each
1/5 of a cake
  • Energy1287kJ 309kcal
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2259kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge topped with chocolate frosting and finished with milk and white chocolate decorations.
  • Tray - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • © Tesco 2020. SC0141
  • Triple chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Chocolate Frosting (28%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glyceral), Invert Sugar Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cocoa Mass, Milk Chocolate Decorations (4%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Vanilla Extract], Cocoa Powder, Pasteurised Egg White, Cocoa Butter, White Chocolate Decorations [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins)

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Peanuts and Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.Best before: see top of pack.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold 1/5 of a cake (57g)
Energy 2259kJ1287kJ
-543kcal309kcal
Fat 37.6g21.4g
of which saturates 12.6g7.2g
Carbohydrate 45.9g26.2g
of which sugars 39.8g22.7g
Fibre 2.1g1.2g
Protein 4.1g2.3g
Salt 0.3g0.2g
Pack contains 5 servings--

