Bloom Passion Fruit & Vanilla Blossom Gin 70Cl
Product Description
- Passionfruit & Vanilla Blossom Gin
- For more cocktail recipes and information about BLOOM gin, visit www.bloomgin.com
- BLOOM Passionfruit & Vanilla Blossom Gin combines the tartness of exotic passionfruit with the creaminess of vanilla blossom, giving this gin an exotic fruity and floral flavour.
- Get the evening off to a great start with your pals by enjoying BLOOM Passionfruit & Vanilla Blossom Gin, perfect for adding some exotic glamour to your regular G&T or get adventurous and try it in a Pornstar Martini.
- BLOOM Gin was born out of a vision to create a lighter tasting gin for all to enjoy. A creative expression of our original London Dry, BLOOM Passion Fruit & Vanilla Blossom Gin is inspired by the UK's most popular cocktail, the ‘Pornstar Martini'.
- The BLOOM range - which also includes
- BLOOM London Dry Gin and BLOOM Raspberry & Rose Gin - is notorious for its smooth and softer tasting flavour profiles, allowing the natural botanicals in each expression to shine through.
- 28 UK Units per bottle
- Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units a week.
- It is safest not to drink alcohol when pregnant.
- For more facts: www.drinkaware.co.uk
- BLOOM Passionfruit & Vanilla Blossom Gin, an exotic fruity and floral flavoured gin
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Tasting Notes
- A burst of tart, exotic passionfruit is followed by the soft creaminess of vanilla blossom, creating a deliciously balanced fruity and floral gin that will add a special touch to any aperitif moment
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Passionfruit & Vanilla Blossom Gin and Tonic
- Treat yourself with a G&T with an exotic twist.
- Pour 50ml BLOOM Passionfruit & Vanilla Blossom Gin into a copa glass, add cubed ice, top with premium tonic and garnish with a lemon wedge.
Name and address
- Produced by:
- G&J Distillers,
- Warrington,
- WA3 6PH,
- UK.
- www.bloomgin.com
Net Contents
70cl ℮
