By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kellog's Frosted Wheats 500G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Kellog's Frosted Wheats 500G

Regular price £3.00, Clubcard Price £2.00. Offer valid from 30/09 until 20/10. If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.

£ 3.00
£0.60/100g

Regular price £3.00, Clubcard Price £2.00. Offer valid from 30/09 until 20/10. If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.

40g
  • Energy616kJ 146kcal
    7%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1540kJ

Product Description

  • Shredded Wholewheat with Sugar Topping.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Heart Healthy*
  • *Frosted and Raisin Wheats contain <1.5g saturated fat per 100g and <0.12g sodium per 100g. Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels. Reducing consumption of sodium contributes to the maintenance of normal blood pressure.
  • Start your day with a delicious and healthy breakfast
  • 3 Great flavours to choose from
  • Frosted Wheats, Raisin Wheats and Choco Wheats

By Appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • Wholegrain
  • High in fibre
  • Natural grains
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 500G
  • Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
  • Reducing consumption sodium contributes to the maintenance of normal blood pressure
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Shredded Wholewheat (83%), Sugar, Humectant (Sorbitol), Beef Gelatin

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten from other Cereals

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before: see top.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066
  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,
  • UK.
  • Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g/40g%RI*
Energy 1540kJ616kJ
-364kcal146kcal7%
Fat 2g0.8g1%
of which saturates 0.6g0.2g1%
Carbohydrate 72g29g
of which sugars 17g6.8g8%
Fibre 9g3.6g
Protein 10g4.0g
Salt 0.03g0.01g<1%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here