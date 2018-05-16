Kellog's Frosted Wheats 500G

- Energy616kJ 146kcal7%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1540kJ
Product Description
- Shredded Wholewheat with Sugar Topping.
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Heart Healthy*
- *Frosted and Raisin Wheats contain <1.5g saturated fat per 100g and <0.12g sodium per 100g. Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels. Reducing consumption of sodium contributes to the maintenance of normal blood pressure.
- Start your day with a delicious and healthy breakfast
- 3 Great flavours to choose from
- Frosted Wheats, Raisin Wheats and Choco Wheats
- Wholegrain
- High in fibre
- Natural grains
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Shredded Wholewheat (83%), Sugar, Humectant (Sorbitol), Beef Gelatin
Allergy Information
- May contain Gluten from other Cereals
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best before: see top.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100g
|/40g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1540kJ
|616kJ
|-
|364kcal
|146kcal
|7%
|Fat
|2g
|0.8g
|1%
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|0.2g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|72g
|29g
|of which sugars
|17g
|6.8g
|8%
|Fibre
|9g
|3.6g
|Protein
|10g
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.01g
|<1%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
