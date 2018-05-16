Piccolo Organic Tomato & Mozzarella Spaghetti 130G

Product Description
- A textured blend of tomatoes, carrots, red peppers, mozzarella and spaghetti with a hint of basil.
- Find out about where these ingredients came from, why they are great, and learn how to make this recipe at home.
- The best days are fuelled by great food. Inspired by our Mediterranean roots, we make naturally delicious meals and snacks to enjoy wherever life takes you.
- Made by our family, for your growing family.
- Just the Right Balance
- Don't panic, we're organic
- With no added sugar or salt
- Developed by experts in child nutrition
- Suitable for tiny food critics from 7 months+
- With a hint of basil
- A textured organic blend
- Always organic
- No added sugars and salt - contains only naturally occurring sugars and salt
- No nonsense or anything artificial
- Good source of protein
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
Organic Tomatoes 42%, Organic Vegetable Stock 19%, Organic Carrots 8%, Organic Mozzarella Cheese 8%, Organic Pasta (Wheat Semolina, Egg White) 7%, Organic Onions 6%, Organic Red Pepper 5%, Organic Reconstituted Whole Milk 3.7%, Organic Olive Oil 1%, Organic Basil 0.4%
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.
Preparation and Usage
- Feed warm or cold: To warm stand pouch in a bowl of hot water. Never microwave pouch.
Warnings
- Warning: The cap could be a potential choking hazard.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Piccolo,
- Casa Piccolo,
- 27 Old Gloucester Street,
- London,
- WC1N 3AX,
Return to
- If the pouch looks damaged or inflated do not feed and return to the pouch to the address below.
- www.mylittlepiccolo.com
Lower age limit
7 Months
Net Contents
130g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pack
|Energy kJ
|317
|412
|Energy kcal
|76
|99
|Fat (g)
|3.1
|4.0
|of which saturates (g)
|1.3
|1.7
|Carbohydrate (g)
|8.0
|10.4
|of which sugars (g)*
|2.9
|3.8
|Fibre (g)
|1.4
|1.8
|Protein (g)
|3.3
|4.3
|Salt (g)
|0.08
|0.10
|Sodium (mg)
|30
|39
|*Only naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: The cap could be a potential choking hazard.
