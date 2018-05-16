Ben & Jerry's Non Dairy Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice Cream 465Ml

- Energy752kJ 179kcal9%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 917 kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate non-dairy ice cream with brownie pieces (14%)
- Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
- Decadent chocolate packed with fabulously fudgy brownies in a 100% vegan-certified non-dairy version of a Ben & Jerry's hit flavour. Some might call it impossible, we just call it dessert. It took three years of tasting and tweaking to perfect Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Chocolate Fudge Brownie recipe. Ultimately, almond milk is what made the magic happen, creating the smooth and creamy texture you crave. Of course, achieving all the funky chunks and sweet swirls - without dairy, eggs, or honey - was no simple task. Yet the work (and wait) was so worth it. In fact, the finished product is so good that, in this case many devout dairy fans are giving praise to the almond milk alternative. Equally awesome, is that the brownies in this non-dairy fan favourite vegan dessert come from Greyston Bakery, located in Yonkers, New York. Since 1982, this social enterprise has been battling poverty by offering education and employment to residents who need it most. And the good vibes don't stop there. All of Ben & Jerry's dairy-free desserts are made with certified vegan ingredients and Fairtrade certified sugar, cocoa and vanilla. Not to mention that the dessert goes from our Vermont factory to your freezer in responsibly sourced packaging. What's not to love?
- Ben & Jerry's mission is to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our frozen dessert business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers, and neighbours alike
- Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Chocolate Fudge Brownie ice cream tub
- Chocolate non-dairy vegan ice cream with chocolate brownies
- Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar and vanilla
- Certified 100% vegan
- Ben & Jerry's ice cream comes in responsibly sourced packaging
- Pack size: 465ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Coconut Oil, Fully Refined Soybean Oil), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder (3%), Almond Paste (3%), Wheat Flour, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Pea Protein, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithins, Soy Lecithins), Flavourings, Corn Starch, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Vanilla Extract, Salt, Malted Barley, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 24%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Barley, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store at -18°C.Best before end: see bottom of container.
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Unilever House,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7GR.
Return to
- Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
- Free Post ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Phone: 0800 169 6123
- www.benjerry.co.uk
- Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
- Cone Phone: 1850 882 301
- www.benjerry.ie
Net Contents
465ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml = 2 x scoop**
|%* Per 2 x scoop**
|Energy
|917 kJ
|752 kJ
|-
|218 kcal
|179 kcal
|9%
|Fat
|11 g
|9,2 g
|13%
|of which saturates
|6,6 g
|5,4 g
|27%
|Carbohydrate
|26 g
|21 g
|8%
|of which sugars
|21 g
|17 g
|19%
|Protein
|2,9 g
|2,4 g
|5%
|Salt
|0,09 g
|0,08 g
|1%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**2x scoop = 100ml = 82g, 465ml=382 g = 4,5 x (2x scoop)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020