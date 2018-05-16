By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Edamame Salad 200g

Tesco Finest Edamame Salad 200g
£ 2.25
£1.13/100g
1/2 of a pack (100g)
  • Energy502kJ 120kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.5g
    8%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 502kJ / 120kcal

Product Description

  • Edamame soya beans, peas, spinach, red pepper and green beans with a pot of ginger, chilli and lemongrass dressing.
  • Edamame soya beans, green beans and red peppers, rice wine vinegar, coriander and spinach with a pot of ginger, chilli and lemongrass dressing.
  • Peas, green beans and crunchy red pepper with an aromatic dressing.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Edamame Soya Bean (43%), Peas (12%), Spinach, Red Pepper, Green Bean (4%), Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Tomato Purée, Salt, Lemon Juice, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Red Chilli, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Lemongrass, Soya Bean, Wheat, Sunflower Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (100g)
Energy502kJ / 120kcal502kJ / 120kcal
Fat5.5g5.5g
Saturates0.5g0.5g
Carbohydrate8.6g8.6g
Sugars5.1g5.1g
Fibre3.5g3.5g
Protein7.3g7.3g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

