Tesco Finest Edamame Salad 200g

Product Description
Edamame soya beans, peas, spinach, red pepper and green beans with a pot of ginger, chilli and lemongrass dressing.
- Edamame soya beans, green beans and red peppers, rice wine vinegar, coriander and spinach with a pot of ginger, chilli and lemongrass dressing.
- Peas, green beans and crunchy red pepper with an aromatic dressing.
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Edamame Soya Bean (43%), Peas (12%), Spinach, Red Pepper, Green Bean (4%), Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Tomato Purée, Salt, Lemon Juice, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Red Chilli, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Lemongrass, Soya Bean, Wheat, Sunflower Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (100g)
|Energy
|502kJ / 120kcal
|502kJ / 120kcal
|Fat
|5.5g
|5.5g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|8.6g
|8.6g
|Sugars
|5.1g
|5.1g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|3.5g
|Protein
|7.3g
|7.3g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
