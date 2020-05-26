Krakus Kabanos Smoked & Dried Pork Snack 95G
Product Description
- Cooked Smoked and Dried Pork sausage in a Natural Edible Casing.
- Pack size: 95G
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Potato Starch, Salt, Sugar, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (Rapeseed and Maize), Glucose, Spices, Flavouring, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Spice Extracts, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Casing (Gelling Agent: Sodium Alginate; Flavouring, Stabiliser: Calcium Chloride), 100 g of product made from 175 g Pork Meat
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk (including Lactose), Cereals containing Gluten, Soya, Celery and Mustard.
Storage
Store in temperatures between +2°C and +25°C. After opening keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date.
Net Contents
95g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|Energy
|2334 kJ
|-
|563 kcal
|Fat
|47 g
|- of which Saturates
|19 g
|Carbohydrate
|7,0 g
|- of which Sugars
|2,0 g
|Protein
|28 g
|Salt
|3,8 g
