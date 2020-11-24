Wicked Kitchen Pasta & Amaze Balls 2.0 380G
- Energy1835kJ 436kcal22%
- Fat9.9g14%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Sugars17.6g20%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1835kJ
Product Description
- Tomato and roasted red piquillo pepper sauce on cooked pasta, with chargrilled vegetables and pea protein balls, topped with parsley.
- Strozzapreti pasta and Amaze Balls with seared courgette, aubergine & red peppers in a flavourful fire roasted red pepper sauce
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Strozzapreti Pasta (32%) [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Chargrilled Vegetables[Red Pepper, Courgette, Aubergine, Olive Oil, Smoked Water, Salt], Tomato Passata, Oat Drink [Water, Folic Acid, Iodine, Oats, Vitamin D, Rapeseed Oil, Vitamin B12, Calcium Carbonate, Riboflavin, Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum)], Roasted Red Piquillo Pepper, Roasted Garlic Purée, Tomato Paste, Parsley, Pea Protein (1.5%), Turnip, Onion, Agave Syrup, Sherry Vinegar, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Pea Fibre, Potato Starch, Red Chilli Purée, Smoked Paprika, Maple Syrup, Cracked Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Balsamic Vinegar [Wine Vinegar (Red Wine Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar), Grape Must], Ground Black Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Fenugreek.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and loosen lid.
800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each pack (356g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1835kJ
|515kJ
|436kcal
|122kcal
|Fat
|9.9g
|2.8g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|65.5g
|18.4g
|Sugars
|17.6g
|4.9g
|Fibre
|8.8g
|2.5g
|Protein
|16.9g
|4.7g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 380g typically weighs 356g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
