Ben & Jerry's Karamel Sutra Core Ice Cream 465Ml

- A core of soft caramel (12%) surrounded by chocolate & caramel dairy ice creams with chocolatey chunks (4%)
- Ben & Jerry's Karamel Sutra Core ice cream contains a core of soft caramel surrounded by chocolate and caramel ice creams with chocolatey chunks. Close your eyes and repeat after us: I deserve this. I deserve this. I deserve this. Can you visualise the core euphoria yet? It’s easy to lose yourself in the sensuously sweet caramel core of Ben & Jerry's Karamel Sutra and swim through its waves of caramel and chocolate ice cream. But the story of how this flavour came to be is nearly as sweet. In 2001, New York Times reporter Abby Ellin visited Ben & Jerry’s HQ in Burlington, VT, USA, with several other journalists. Each reporter worked with a flavour guru to invent their very own flavour. And although the recipe for Abby’s flavour was never committed to memory, her unforgettable name certainly stuck: Karamel Sutra! With Abby’s permission, it joined our special collection of 2002 Core Concoction flavours. With its velvety core of soft caramel encircled by chocolate and caramel ice creams with fudge chips, this stuff was made for pint-tunnelers everywhere. So whether you dig straight down into the core or mix a bit of everything in each bite, tip your spoon to Abby and our flavour gurus as you savour this sultry blend. All of Ben & Jerry’s cocoa, sugar and vanilla comes from Fairtrade certified producers. The milk and cream come from Caring Dairy farmers. Our ice cream is made with free-range eggs and we always use responsibly sourced packaging.
- Ben & Jerry's Karamel Sutra Core ice cream tub
- Chocolate & caramel ice cream crammed with delicious chocolatey chips & a soft caramel core
- Ben & Jerry's mission is to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our frozen dessert business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers and neighbours alike
- Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar and vanilla
- Kosher & Halal certified
- Ben & Jerry’s ice cream comes in responsibly sourced packaging
- Pack size: 465ML
Cream (MILK) (26%), water, sucrose, condensed skimmed MILK, condensed whole MILK, glucose syrup, cocoa powder (1.5%), free range EGG yolk, vegetable oils (coconut, sunflower), fat reduced cocoa powder, butter (MILK), stabilisers (pectin, guar gum, carrageenan), salt, emulsifiers (sunflower lecithin, SOY lecithin), MILK fat, vanilla extract, acidity regulator (citric acid), natural vanilla flavouring. >Sugar, cocoa, vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 19 % F. F Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing Contains Egg, Soya and Milk. Free from Irradiation and Meat. Yes Alcohol, Kosher, Ovo Lacto Vegetarian
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs
Store at -18°C
Netherlands
465 ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Energy (kJ)
|1072 kJ
|965 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|256 kcal
|230 kcal
|Fat (g)
|14 g
|13 g
|of which saturates (g)
|9.7 g
|8.7 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|27 g
|24 g
|of which sugars (g)
|26 g
|23 g
|Protein (g)
|4.1 g
|3.7 g
|Salt (g)
|0.18 g
|0.17 g
|1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 5 portions)
