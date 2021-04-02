We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Shazans Firecracker Lamb Sausages 300G

Shazans Firecracker Lamb Sausages 300G
£ 3.00
£10.00/kg
A 2 Grilled Sausages Serving (90g) contains:
  • Energy747kJ 179kcal
    9%
  • Fat10.2g
    15%
  • Saturates5.1g
    26%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 819kJ (197kcal)

Product Description

  • 6 Firecracker Lamb & Mutton Sausages.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Lamb/Mutton Origin: UK, Ireland, NZ.
  • Tray - plastic, widely recycled.
  • Film - mixed material not currently recycled.
  • Please check with your local council for further recycling information.
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Lamb (45%), Mutton (29%), Rusk (Wheat Flour, Salt), Water, Potato Starch, Spices (Chilli, Cumin, White Pepper, Coriander, Ginger), Salt, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Spice Extract (Chilli), Herb (Parsley), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite, contains Sulphite), Colour (Paprika Extract), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin, Filled into Natural Sheep Casing

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Soya, Celery & Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated between -2°C and +4°C. Once opened use immediately. Do not exceed the use by date.Freezing Guidelines: Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Important: If the food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cooking Precautions: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear before serving. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Grill
Instructions: 15-17 minutes. Medium/High Heat.
Remove all packaging. Place under a pre-heated medium/high grill for 15-17 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Fry in a little oil over a medium/high heat for 10-12 minutes. Turn occasionally. Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the UK, using fresh & frozen meat

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrosting: Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Ensure product is completely defrosted before cooking. Follow the preparation guidelines.
  • Other Information:
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
  • Upon opening a faint smell is released from the pack. This is normal and will disappear when the meat is exposed to the air.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 3 servings

Warnings

  • Cautions: This product contains raw meat. Although every care has been taken to remove bones some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Shazan Foods Ltd.,
  • 9 Colmore Row,
  • Birmingham,
  • England,
  • B3 2BJ.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesRaw as sold 100g contains:A 2 Grilled Sausages Serving (90g) contains:
Energy 819kJ (197kcal)747kJ (179kcal)
Fat 13.1g10.2g
(of which saturates 6.9g5.1g)
Carbohydrate 4.6g7.5g
(of which sugars 0.1g0.1g)
Fibre 1.9g0.8g
Protein 14.0g13.9g
Salt 1.2g1.2g
This pack contains approx. 3 servings--

Safety information

Cautions: This product contains raw meat. Although every care has been taken to remove bones some may remain.

A must try

5 stars

Spicey, but really good, tastes just like a regular British sausage just hot.

What on spice!!!

2 stars

Love those sausages but gosh the amount of hot spices in it is ridiculous. My child loved it and no longer want to come close to it. Can it be produced at a level bearable for kids would be amazing!

This is a regular purchase for me

5 stars

Really good taste, and spicy as it says on the cover.

Way too spicy

2 stars

Quality of meat was good but the spice level is extremely high, even for someone who's used to spice, it completely overwhelms the flavour of the meat. Only get if you like extreme spice in your sausage

