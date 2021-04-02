Shazans Firecracker Lamb Sausages 300G

A must try
Spicey, but really good, tastes just like a regular British sausage just hot.
What on spice!!!
Love those sausages but gosh the amount of hot spices in it is ridiculous. My child loved it and no longer want to come close to it. Can it be produced at a level bearable for kids would be amazing!
This is a regular purchase for me
Really good taste, and spicy as it says on the cover.
Way too spicy
Quality of meat was good but the spice level is extremely high, even for someone who's used to spice, it completely overwhelms the flavour of the meat. Only get if you like extreme spice in your sausage