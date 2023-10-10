Lindahls Pro+ Lemon Cheesecake Quark 150G

Lemon Flavoured Fat Free Quark with Cheesecake Flavour and Sweeteners. It is important to have a varied diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.

No. 1 in Sweden* *In value sales of the quark segment. (Nielsen, 2019) Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.

Lemon Cheesecake Flavour Quark from Sweden 18g Protein Per Pot 50/50 Whey Casein High Protein Fat Free Low Sugar Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Flavouring, Natural Lemon Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Colours (Carotenes, Curcumin), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Lactic Cultures, Microbial Rennet, Lactase Enzyme

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Produce of

Produced in Sweden

Number of uses

A portion is 150g

Net Contents

150g

Additives