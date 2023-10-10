We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lindahls Pro+ Lemon Cheesecake Quark 150G

Lindahls Pro+ Lemon Cheesecake Quark 150G

£1.25

£8.33/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 150g Pot
Energy
387kJ
92kcal
5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 257 kJ

Lemon Flavoured Fat Free Quark with Cheesecake Flavour and Sweeteners.It is important to have a varied diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
No. 1 in Sweden**In value sales of the quark segment. (Nielsen, 2019)Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
Nutritional Compass®® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Lemon Cheesecake Flavour Quark from Sweden18g Protein Per Pot50/50 Whey CaseinHigh ProteinFat FreeLow SugarSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 150G
Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
High ProteinFat FreeLow Sugar

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Flavouring, Natural Lemon Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Colours (Carotenes, Curcumin), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Lactic Cultures, Microbial Rennet, Lactase Enzyme

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Produce of

Produced in Sweden

Number of uses

A portion is 150g

Net Contents

150g

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

