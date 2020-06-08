Larabar Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip 45G
Offer
Product Description
- Fruit and nut bar with peanut butter, peanuts and choc chips.
- Made from only real ingredients, LÄRABAR™ Fruit and Nut bars are a magical combination of delicious fruits and natural nuts.
- Made with 2 dates, 10 peanuts and choc chips for yumminess.
- All our LÄRABAR™ bars are gluten-free, vegan, and have no added flavours and no added sugar.
- Our range includes 3 yummy flavours: Peanut Butter Choc Chip, Apple Cinnamon and Banana Choc Chip.
- We believe that a sound mind and body are derived from food in its simplest state. Made from only real ingredients, LÄRABAR™ Fruit and Nut bars are a magical combination of delicious fruit and natural nuts that will lift your spirit with every bite. Simple. Real. Delicious.
- Creator of LÄRABAR™
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- The original fruit & nut bar
- 2 dates, 10 peanuts, choc chips
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- No added flavours
- Gluten free
- Vegan
- Pack size: 45G
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Dates (40%), Peanut Butter (Peanuts, Sea Salt) (22%), Roasted Peanut Pieces (17%), Choc Chips (Cocoa Mass) (12%), Dried Apples (5%), Peanut Oil
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Peanuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before date: see under flap.
Produce of
Made in the USA
Warnings
- May contain occasional nut shells, pits or pieces of pits.
Name and address
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Return to
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
- www.larabar.com
- Careline: 0800 260 5084 (UK); 1800 535 115 (ROI)
Net Contents
45g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1 x (45g)
|%* (45g)
|Energy
|2010kJ /483kcal
|905kJ /217kcal
|11%
|Fat
|29.7g
|13.4g
|19%
|of which saturates
|7.4g
|3.3g
|17%
|Carbohydrate
|38.0g
|17.1g
|7%
|of which sugars
|30.4g
|13.7g
|15%
|Fibre
|7.9g
|3.6g
|-
|Protein
|11.9g
|5.4g
|11%
|Salt
|0.33g
|0.15g
|3%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
May contain occasional nut shells, pits or pieces of pits.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020