Tesco Tempura Chicken Breast Bites 275G

- Energy1006kJ 239kcal12%
- Fat8.8g13%
- Saturates3.6g18%
- Sugars0.8g1%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 793kJ / 189kcal
Product Description
- Fully cooked marinated chicken breast pieces in a tempura batter coating, defrosted.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standard visit tescoplc.com
- Rinse - Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- © Tesco 2020. SC213882
- 100% chicken breast
- Generously coated in tempura batter for a light, crisp texture
- Pack size: 275G
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (71%), Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Cornflour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Dextrose, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 4°C.Defrosted: It is not suitable for home freezing. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-15 mins. Place the chicken breast bites on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turning halfway.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution
- Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
275g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When cooked according to instructions Per 100g
|When cooked according to instructions 1/2 of a pack (127g**)
|Energy
|793kJ / 189kcal
|1006kJ / 239kcal
|Fat
|6.9g
|8.8g
|of which saturates
|2.8g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|13.7g
|17.4g
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|17.9g
|22.7g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.0g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|**When cooked according to instructions 275g typically weighs 254g
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020