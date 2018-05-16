Royal Sweet & Sour Chicken With Egg Fried Rice 400G
Product Description
- Royal Sweet & Sour Chicken With Egg/Fr 400g
- Recipes from the Royal kitchens
- Halal
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Egg Fried Rice (50%) [Water, Thai Long Grain Rice, Peas Green, Omelette Cubes (6%) (Whole Egg, Water, Salt, Thickeners: E412, E415, Acidifier: E330), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Puree, Ginger Puree, Sesame Oil, Salt], Sweet & Sour Sauce (40%) [Water, Sugar, Rice Vinegar (Rice Vinegar, Salt), Onion, Pineapple, Red Pepper, Tomato Paste, Pineapple Juice, Tomato Ketchup, Cornflour, Chicken Flavour Stock (Water, Onion, Carrot Juice, Tomato, Herb Extract, Glucose Syrup, Flavourings, Yeast Extracts, Salt, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Rapeseed Oil, Soya Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt), Worcester Sauce (Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Onion Puree, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Cloves, Ginger Puree, Garlic Puree), Ginger Puree, Salt, Paprika Extract, Chilli Powder], Chicken (10%) [Chicken Breast (82%), Wheat Flour, Water, Modified Tapioca Starch, Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Yeast Extract, Onion, Garlic, Tapioca Starch, Spices (White Pepper, Black Pepper), Sugar, Stabiliser (Sodium Tripolyphosphate), Yeast, Spice Extract (Paprika)]
Allergy Information
- The manufacturing site handles Nuts, Peanuts & Sesame.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Suitable for home freezing on day of purchase. Use within one month. Defrost fully in refrigerator before use and consume within 24 hours.Do not refreeze once defrosted. For use by date see top of the sleeve.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Oven cook
Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas Mark 5. Time: 20 minutes
Remove outer packaging, peel back film lid & add 1 tablespoon of water to the rice. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a Pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Allow to stand for 1 minute.
Produce of
Produced in the UK using ingredients from multiple origin
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Bombay Halwa Ltd.,
- Southall,
- Middlesex,
- UB2 4AB.
Return to
- Questions & Comments
- sales@bombayhalwa.com
- www.royalsweets.co.uk
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|as sold Each Pack (400g) contains
|Energy kJ
|646
|2584
|kcal
|154
|616
|Fat (g)
|4.6
|18.4
|Of which saturates (g)
|0.6
|2.4
|Carbohydrate (g)
|22.1
|88.4
|Of which sugars (g)
|8.4
|33.6
|Fibre (g)
|2.5
|10
|Protein (g)
|4.7
|18.8
|Salt (g)
|0.475
|1.9
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
