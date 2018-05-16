By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
McCain Fries to Go 90g

McCain Fries to Go 90g
£ 1.30
£14.45/kg
  • Energy1234kJ 294kcal
    15%
  • Fat11g
    16%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt0.59g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Microwaved

Product Description

  • Chilled Fries Made from Seasoned Mash Potato
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Dehydrated Potato, Emulsifier (E471), Salt, Dextrose

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0°C to +5°CNot suitable for home freezing Ensure plastic overwrap is fully sealed during chilled storage

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 microwaved serving

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Insert. Not Yet Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled

Importer address

  • McCain Foods Europe B.V.,
  • Oranjeplaatweg 4 A,
  • 4458NM's-Heer Arenskerke.

Return to

  • Get in Touch!
  • If you'd like to tell us what you think about this product call or write including the quality number printed on the front of this pack.
  • Call Us 00800 555 77722 Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm
  • Write To Us
  • Customer Relations,
  • Fries To God,
  • Freepost NEA 11518,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BR.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g Microwaved
Energy kJ1371
kcal327
Fat g12
of which saturates g1.5
Carbohydrate g48
of which sugars g2.7
Fibre g4.1
Protein g4.1
Salt g0.65
This pack contains 1 microwaved serving-

