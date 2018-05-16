By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Snickers Ice Cream 500Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Snickers Ice Cream 500Ml
£ 2.50
£0.50/100ml
2 scoops = 100ml
  • Energy796kJ 190kcal
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 796kJ

Product Description

  • Peanut (4%) dairy ice cream with milk chocolate coated peanuts (10%), caramel (7.5%) and milk chocolate flavour sauce (7.5%).
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Dried Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Cream (from Milk), Peanuts, Milk Fat, Peanut Paste, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Coconut), Invert Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Stabilisers (E331, E339, E407, E410, E412), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Modified Starch, Flavourings, Natural Vanilla Extract, Acidity Regulator (E330, E500)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Egg, Hazelnut , Almond and other Nuts

Storage

Keep frozen below 18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best Before: see base.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml (2 Scoop)(%*)
Energy 796kJ(10%)
-190kcal(10%)
Fat 10.0g(14%)
of which saturates 5.8g(29%)
Carbohydrate 21.0g(8%)
of which sugars 16.0g(18%)
Protein 3.7g(7%)
Salt 0.15g(3%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here