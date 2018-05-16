Snickers Ice Cream 500Ml

- Energy796kJ 190kcal10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 796kJ
Product Description
- Peanut (4%) dairy ice cream with milk chocolate coated peanuts (10%), caramel (7.5%) and milk chocolate flavour sauce (7.5%).
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Dried Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Cream (from Milk), Peanuts, Milk Fat, Peanut Paste, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Coconut), Invert Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Stabilisers (E331, E339, E407, E410, E412), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Modified Starch, Flavourings, Natural Vanilla Extract, Acidity Regulator (E330, E500)
Allergy Information
- May contain: Egg, Hazelnut , Almond and other Nuts
Storage
Keep frozen below 18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best Before: see base.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml (2 Scoop)
|(%*)
|Energy
|796kJ
|(10%)
|-
|190kcal
|(10%)
|Fat
|10.0g
|(14%)
|of which saturates
|5.8g
|(29%)
|Carbohydrate
|21.0g
|(8%)
|of which sugars
|16.0g
|(18%)
|Protein
|3.7g
|(7%)
|Salt
|0.15g
|(3%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020