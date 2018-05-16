By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ready Rolled Large Pack Puff Pastry 550G

£ 1.40
£2.55/kg
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy1339kJ 321kcal
    16%
  • Fat20.6g
    29%
  • Saturates9.9g
    50%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1739kJ / 417kcal

Product Description

  • Ready rolled puff pastry.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Light & flaky
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 550G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Margarine [Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Lemon Juice], Water, Wheat Gluten, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Beta-Carotene)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven. Remove from fridge 10-15 minutes before use and leave at room temperature. Remove all packaging. Unroll the pastry and leave on the baking sheet provided. Cut out as required.
Place pastry on a baking tray in the centre of the oven.
Cooke for 10-15 minutes, or for the time stated in your recipe.
220°C/Fan 200°C/ Gas 7 10-15 mins
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator or for 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite.
  • Small black spots may be present within the pastry. These are pieces of bran, which is the outer husk of the wheat grain and are naturally occurring within the flour. During the milling process we remove as much husk as possible, however small amounts do remain within the flour. These will not have any adverse effect on the quality of the product and will disappear during the cooking process.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

550g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen cooked according to insrucitons Per 100gWhen cooked according to instructions 1/6 of a pack (77g**)
Energy 1739kJ / 417kcal1339kJ / 321kcal
Fat 26.7g20.6g
of which saturates 12.9g9.9g
Carbohydrate 37.1g28.6g
of which sugars 2.9g2.2g
Fibre 1.7g1.3g
Protein 6.3g4.8g
Salt 0.5g0.4g
Pack contains 6 servings--
**When cooked according to instructions 550g typically weighs 460g--

