Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough Vanilla Ice Cream 465Ml

Product Description
- Vanilla ice cream with chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough (16%) and chocolatey chunks (1%)
- Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
- Free Grazing with caring dairy
- A Ben & Jerry's Initiative
- Big delicious chunks of chocolate-chip cookie dough surrounded by creamy vanilla ice cream. It seems like such a no-brainer today, but in 1984 it was revolutionary. The Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough ice cream you know and love started with a simple suggestion: What if you put chunks of chocolate-chip cookie dough into vanilla ice cream? That was the amazing anonymous idea submitted way back in the early days of our first Burlington, Vermont, USA, Scoop Shop.
- We used to have a bulletin board where people could suggest new flavours for Jerry & Ben to make — and this idea stood out. The folks at the Scoop Shop immediately went to work mixing up a batch of chocolate chip cookie dough. It was an instant hit.
- Initially, the flavour was only available at the Scoop Shop. When we decided to sell it in tubs, we had to figure out how to get that familiar cookie-dough taste, consistency and texture at ice cream temperatures.
- We teamed up with local producer Rhino Foods and, over an incredible six-year journey, we perfected the cookie dough found in our tubs today.
- In 1991, Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream tubs began appearing in freezer aisles everywhere. It has remained one of our most popular and beloved flavours ever since!
- We work with Fairtrade certified producers for cocoa, sugar and vanilla, and our caring dairy farmers produce the milk and cream in this tub sustainably.
- All of our ice cream is made with free-range eggs, and we use responsibly sourced packaging.
- Ben & Jerry's mission is to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our frozen dessert business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers and neighbours alike
- Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough ice cream tub
- Vanilla ice cream packed with delicious chocolate chip cookie dough
- Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar and vanilla
- Ben & Jerry's ice cream comes in responsibly sourced packaging
- Kosher & Halal certified
- Pack size: 465ML
Information
Ingredients
Cream (Milk) (27%), Water, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Brown Sugar, Free Range Egg Yolk, Butter (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Fully Refined Soybean, Coconut), Egg, Cocoa Mass, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Molasses, Vanilla Extract, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Salt, Cocoa Butter, Natural Vanilla and Brown Sugar Flavourings with other Natural Flavourings, Natural Butter Flavouring (Milk), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithins), Milk Fat, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 21%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store at -18°C.Best before end: see bottom of container.
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Unilever House,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7GR.
Return to
- Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
- Free Post ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Phone: 0800 169 6123
- www.benjerry.co.uk
- Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
- Cone Phone: 1850 882 301
- www.benjerry.ie
Net Contents
465ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml = 2 x scoop**
|%* Per 2 x scoop**
|Energy
|1131 kJ
|984 kJ
|-
|270 kcal
|235 kcal
|12%
|Fat
|15 g
|13 g
|19%
|of which saturates
|9,2 g
|8,0 g
|40%
|Carbohydrate
|31 g
|27 g
|10%
|of which sugars
|25 g
|22 g
|24%
|Protein
|4,0 g
|3,5 g
|7%
|Salt
|0,14 g
|0,12 g
|2%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**2x scoop = 100ml = 87g, 406g / 465ml = 4,5 x (2x scoop)
|-
|-
|-
