Annabel Karmel Mild Chicken Korma with fluffy rice 200g
Product Description
- Cooked chicken pieces and vegetables in a mildly spiced coconut sauce with cooked long grain rice.
- Mango, Coconut, Carrot, Peas
- Good food feeds imaginations! When it comes to cooking up delicious meals in a flash, you can rely on my freshly frozen range with locked-in goodness for the tastiest of mealtimes.
- Whatever your little explorers dream of being when they grow up, let them refuel on my trusty expert recipes.
- Low in salt and a tasty way towards their 5 a day
- - just like you'd make at home.
- Annabel Karmel.
- From the no.1 children's cookery author
- Ready in minutes
- 1 of your 5 a day
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 200G
- Low in salt
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Long Grain Rice (30%) (Water, Rice), Water, Cooked Chicken (11%) (Chicken, Salt), Onion, Coconut Cream (8%) (Coconut Extract, Water), Cream (Milk), Apple, Mango Chutney (3%) (Sugar, Mango, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Chilli Powder, Ground Ginger, Garlic Powder), Garlic Puree, Carrot (2.5%), Peas (1.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Puree, Modified Maize Starch, Garam Masala (Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Cassia Cinnamon, Ground Dill, Ground Ginger, Ground Cloves), Lemon Juice, Ground Coriander, Vegetable Bouillon [Salt, Dried Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Dried Vegetables (Onion, Carrot, Leek), Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Turmeric, Parsley, Black Pepper], Ground Turmeric, Ground Cumin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep frozen and use within the date shown on front of pack. Once opened use within 48 hours. Do not refreeze once thawed.For best before date see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cook from frozen. The following instructions are guidelines only. Ensure the product is piping hot before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven. Remove sleeve and piece film several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and heat as indicated. After cooking, remove from the oven and allow to stand for 2 minutes. Remove film using a knife or scissors, stir and serve. Do not reheat. Always test the temperature before serving.
180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 - 40 minutes
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
Pack contains one 200g serving: Fruit and veg portions are based on a child's 40g portion size
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may still remain.
- Children should always be supervised whilst they are eating.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Annabel Karmel MBE,
- Freepost, Annabel Karmel.
- www.annabelkarmel.com
Lower age limit
1 Years
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per meal
|Energy
|508kJ/121kcal
|1016kJ/242kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|11.2g
|of which saturates
|3.3g
|6.6g
|Carbohydrates
|12.4g
|24.8g
|of which sugars
|3.1g
|6.2g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|2.4g
|Protein
|4.7g
|9.4g
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.56g
|Sodium
|0.11g
|0.22g
|Pack contains one 200g serving: Fruit and veg portions are based on a child's 40g portion size
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may still remain. Children should always be supervised whilst they are eating.
