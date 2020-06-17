Walkers Wotsits Giants Flamin' Hot Snacks 130G

- Energy668 kJ 160 kcal8%
- Fat9.2g13%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars1.1g1%
- Salt0.52g9%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 668 kJ
Product Description
- Flamin' Hot Flavour Corn Puffs.
- - Your favourite Wotsits are now supersized! Crunchy, melty and seriously spicy Flamin' Hot snacks
- - Baked not fried
- - Contain no preservatives
- - Great for sharing
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- Your favourite Wotsits are now supersized! Are you are a cruncher or a melter? Do you like to nibble each Wotsit or let it dissolve in your mouth? However you snaffle a Wotsit, it's deliciously tasty and these new spicy Wotsits are the kick you need. Our snacking range combines the very best of Walkers family favourite crisps, offering a tasty flavour and unique shape for every taste and occasion. Including lunchtime classics Wotsits, Quavers, French Fries and Squares and snack-time heroes Monster Munch, Bugles, Mix Ups and Poppables, Walkers Snacks are jam-packed with flavour and fun.
- Please dispose of this packet responsibly, or find out how you can recycle it at walkers.co.uk/recycle
- Walkers, the Walkers logo, Wotsits and Wotsits logo are registered trademarks. ©2020
- Baked not fried
- Sharing pack
- No preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Flamin' Hot Flavour [Sugar, Flavourings (contains Soya Wheat), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Fructose, Salt, Dried Onion, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Dried Garlic, Soya Derivatives, Wheat Derivatives, Colours (Paprika Extract, Sulphite Ammonia Caramel)]
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Milk, Gluten, Barley, Celery, Mustard.
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeOnce opened, consume within 3 days
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 - 5 servings
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- We're Here to Help!
- Walkers.co.uk or
- UK 0800 274777
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays 9am to 5pm
- Or Consumer Care
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 30g(%*) Serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|668 kJ
|2225 kJ
|-
|160 kcal (8%*)
|533 kcal
|Fat
|9.2 g (13%*)
|31.0 g
|of which saturates
|0.8 g (4%*)
|2.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|17.0 g
|57.4 g
|of which sugars
|1.1 g (1%*)
|3.7 g
|Fibre
|0.5 g
|1.7 g
|Protein
|1.7 g
|5.7 g
|Salt
|0.52 g (9%*)
|1.7 g
|This pack contains 4 - 5 servings
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020