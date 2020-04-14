Northern Monk New World Ipa 4 X 330Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- Guaranteed delivery of every Northern Monk limited release beer every month.
- Canned in the North with Kelly Hall
- "My fears are outer space and lava"
- Visit the original brewery & tap room
- Unpasteurised and unfined, this is a fresh product and should be experienced as such.
- Flavour
- Hoppy, tropical, zesty
- New World
- India Pale Ale
- Welcome to where the journey began. Now let our journey begin.
- Ey Up, We're Not Northern Monk.
- A few years ago we set out to brew some of the best beer in the world from a damp cellar in the North.
- We didn't have much, but with the support of friends, family and a £5,000 gift from a grandparent. We've come a long way. A lasting commitment to creating the best beer experiences we can, whilst working with the community around us, continues to drive us forward.
- 4 x 2.1 UK Units per can
- Enjoy Responsibly.
- www.drinkaware.co.uk
- Fresh from the North
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley (Gluten), Hops, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Malted Barley
ABV
6.2% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before See Side of Pack.Keep it cool
Name and address
- Northern Monk Brew Co.,
- The Old Flax Store,
- Marshalls Mill,
- Holbeck,
- Leeds,
- LS11 9YJ.
Return to
- northernmonk.com
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
