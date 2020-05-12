Cafepod Supercharger Espresso 18 Pack 99G

Product Description
- Cafepod Supercharger Exprso 18Pk 99g
- Coffee. Everywhere does it differently. But we love London's way - it's got creativity, passion and pushes the boundaries.
- We power our Supercharger Espresso with a full roast and dense Robusta beans, so you can unleash the potential of your day.
- Bean - Robusta & Arabica
- Sourced - South East Asia, India, Central America
- Roasted - Dark & bold
- Taste - Spiced & roasted chestnuts
- Enjoy - When life demands it!
- Nespresso® compatible capsules
- Contents: 18 Aluminium capsules containing 100% freshly roasted ground coffee.
- We're an independent business from South West London. We conceive and craft quality coffee for you to enjoy and to help you to thrive in the hustle, the bustle and the daily grind.
- Aluminium Pod
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- UTZ Certified coffee - This coffee was grown and harvested in a sustainable way. UTZ stands for sustainable farming and better opportunities for farmers, their families and our planet. www.utz.org
- FSC - FSC®, Mix, FSC® C023094
- Recyclable carton
- Nespresso® is the registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé SA.
- Strength 12
- Pack size: 99G
Storage
Protect from heat
Name and address
- CAFEPOD Coffee Co.,
- London,
- SW18 4GQ.
Return to
- CAFEPOD Coffee Co.,
- London,
- SW18 4GQ.
- hello@cafepod.com
- 0800 954 0717
- CAFEPOD.com
99g ℮
