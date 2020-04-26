By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Askeys Waffle Cones 10 Pack

Askeys Waffle Cones 10 Pack
Product Description

  • Askeys Waffle Cones 10 Pack
  • Meet the rest of the gang!
  • Marvin Classic Cones
  • Dough Cup Cones
  • Hannah Whirls
  • Wilbur Wafers
  • Carton - Card - widely recycled
  • Wrap - Mixed Material - not currently recycled
  • Let your imagination run free
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Wheat Fibre, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithins, Salt, Flavouring, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. After opening, place in an airtight container and consume within 1 month.For Best Before End: see top of pack

Produce of

Produced in Sweden

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • The Silver Spoon Company,
  • Peterborough Business Park,
  • Lynchwood,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • If this product fails to meet your expectations, please return the pack and contents to Askeys Customer Services at the address shown on side of pack, stating when and where it was purchased. Cost and postage will be refunded in full. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents

10 x Cones

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cone
Energy 1744kJ209kJ
-412kcal49kcal
Fat 5.7g0.7g
of which saturates 4.0g0.5g
Carbohydrates82g9.8g
of which sugars 25g3.0g
Protein 6.7g0.8g
Salt 0.24g0.03g

Love them.. simple way to make kids happy

5 stars

Love them.. simple way to make kids happy

