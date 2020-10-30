Oliver Thomas Pomegranate & Rhubarb Bathing Collection
Product Description
- Pomegranate & Rhubarb Bathing Collection
- Enjoy an indulgent bath and body care experience with a touch of flair. Oliver Thomas is a beautifully bold and opulent range with colourful fragrances, stylish designs and luscious sensorials. Immerse yourself with warm, spicy fragrances to create a sensual ambience and add the designer touch to your bathroom. Contains Bubble Bath 100ml x 1 Body Wash 100ml x 1 Bath Petal 8g x 1 Body Lotion 50ml x 1 Roll on Fragrance 10ml x 1
Contains Bubble Bath x 1 Body Wash x 1 Bath Petal x 1 Body Lotion x 1 Roll-on Fragrance x 1
Information
Storage
Do not store in direct sunlight Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Produced in China
Preparation and Usage
- Bubble Bath: Slowly pour bubble bath under warm running water. Rinse tub thoroughly after use. Body Wash: Apply to wet skin or shower puff and massage gently. Rinse off thoroughly with warm water. Bath Petals: Place bath petals into your bath tub filled with warm water. Soak to enjoy. Rinse thoroughly off skin and hair. Body Lotion: Massage gently into skin until fully absorbed. Roll-on fragrance: Roll a small amount of perfume onto your pulse points, including wrists and neck.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100ml e x 2, 50ml e, 8g, 10ml e
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cocamide MEA, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Butylene Glycol, Parfum, CI 17200, CI 19140.
Storage
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cocamide MEA, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Citric Acid, Butylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Parfum, CI 17200, CI 19140.
Storage
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Glycerin, Carbomer, Methylparaben, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Parfum, Disodium EDTA, Eugenol, Butylene Glycol, CI 14700, Tocopherol.
Storage
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Paraffinum Liquidum, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Hydrogenated Styrene/Isoprene Copolymer, Parfum, Glyceryl Caprylate, Tocopherol, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Eugenol, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate.
Storage
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Solanum Tuberosum Starch, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Aqua, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cocamide MEA, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Allantoin, BHT, CI 17200, CI 16035.
Storage
