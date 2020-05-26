By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brewdog Lonewolf Cactus & Lime Gin 700Ml

Brewdog Lonewolf Cactus & Lime Gin 700Ml
£ 25.00
£35.72/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • BREWDOG LONEWOLF CACTUS & LIME GIN 700ML
  • Welcome to gin's wild frontier. We distil our signature spirit with kaffir lime and Queen of the Night, a fragrant cactus flower that appears only after dark - like the wolf who hunts by moonlight. Spiky citrus notes meet LoneWolf's class juniper kick for an oasis of flavour, best enjoyed at sundown.
  • Gin with bite
  • Small batch
  • Hand crafted
  • Grain to glass
  • Pack size: 700ML

Information

Ingredients

Scots Pine, Tuscan Juniper, Grapefruit Peel, Lemon Peel, Pink Peppercorn, Orris Root, Angelica, Mace, Cardamom, Lemongrass, Kaffir Lime, Almonds, Lime, Coriander, Lavender, Cactus Flower, Cactus Plant

Tasting Notes

  • Spiky citrus notes meet LoneWolf's class juniper kick for an oasis of flavour, best enjoyed at sundow

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving suggestion: 25ml LoneWolf, 150ml light tonic, lime garnish.

Name and address

  • Brewdog,
  • Ellon,
  • Aberdeenshire,
  • AB41 8BX.

Return to

  • Brewdog,
  • Ellon,
  • Aberdeenshire,
  • AB41 8BX.

Net Contents

70cl

