- BREWDOG LONEWOLF CACTUS & LIME GIN 700ML
- Welcome to gin's wild frontier. We distil our signature spirit with kaffir lime and Queen of the Night, a fragrant cactus flower that appears only after dark - like the wolf who hunts by moonlight. Spiky citrus notes meet LoneWolf's class juniper kick for an oasis of flavour, best enjoyed at sundown.
- Gin with bite
- Small batch
- Hand crafted
- Grain to glass
- Pack size: 700ML
Ingredients
Scots Pine, Tuscan Juniper, Grapefruit Peel, Lemon Peel, Pink Peppercorn, Orris Root, Angelica, Mace, Cardamom, Lemongrass, Kaffir Lime, Almonds, Lime, Coriander, Lavender, Cactus Flower, Cactus Plant
Tasting Notes
Spiky citrus notes meet LoneWolf's class juniper kick for an oasis of flavour, best enjoyed at sundow
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Serving suggestion: 25ml LoneWolf, 150ml light tonic, lime garnish.
Name and address
- Brewdog,
- Ellon,
- Aberdeenshire,
- AB41 8BX.
Return to
- Brewdog,
- Ellon,
- Aberdeenshire,
- AB41 8BX.
Net Contents
70cl
