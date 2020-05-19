By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kopparberg Hard Seltzer Mixed Berries 330ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Kopparberg Hard Seltzer Mixed Berries 330ml
£ 2.20
£6.67/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

330ml can
  • Energy387 kJ 93 kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 100ml

Product Description

  • Carbonated Alcoholic Beverage with Sweeteners.
  • Purified carbonated water with proprietary KopparSpirit™ alcohol and natural fruit flavour.
  • Contains aspartame (A source of phenylalanine)
  • 1.7 UK Units per can
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly exceed more than 14 units per week
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Alcohol infused sparkling water
  • Calories 93 per can
  • Natural flavours
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Alcohol Units

1.7

ABV

5.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before, See Base of Can.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg,
  • Sweden.

Net Contents

330ml

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml
Energy:117 KJ / 28 Kcal
Fat:0 g
Of which Saturates:0 g
Carbohydrate:0 g
Of which Sugars:0 g
Protein:0 g
Salt:0.01 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here