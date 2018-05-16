Ben & Jerry Non Dairy Peanut Butter And Cookies Ice Cream
New
Product Description
- Non dairy vanilla ice cream with chocolatey sandwich cookies (12%) & peanut butter swirls (12%)
- Vanilla with chocolate sandwich cookies and crunchy peanut butter swirls. No, you're not dreaming…it really is non-dairy! When our fans asked us to offer dairy-free options, we said “why not?!” So, we got busy in the kitchen, tasting, testing, and tweaking. Offering a dairy-less ice cream we could be proud to put our name on was no small task. It took nearly three years to perfect Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Peanut Butter & Cookies ice cream recipe - but dig in, and we think you'll agree that this sweet treat is ridiculously delicious. In fact, it's so good that some folks around the Ben & Jerry's office still can't believe it's made with almond milk. Of course, being the overachievers we are, going dairy-free was not enough, so we also made it a 100% certified vegan ice cream, too. It's as good as it gets, all while remaining boldly loaded with the chunks and swirls you'd expect from Ben & Jerry's. The best ice cream dessert is nothing without great ingredients. That's why Ben & Jerry's is committed to crafting its products in the most responsible way possible. All of Ben & Jerry's non-dairy flavours are made with certified vegan ingredients, and Fairtrade certified sugar, cocoa, and vanilla. It's all wrapped up in responsibly sourced packaging to have as little impact on our planet as possible.
- Ben & Jerry's mission is to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our frozen dessert business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers, and neighbours alike
- Pack size: 465ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Peanut, Sunflower), Peanut Paste and Pieces (8%), Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Almond Paste (2%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Pea Protein, Vanilla Extract, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithins, Soy Lecithins), Salt, Natural Flavourings, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 19%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store at -18°C.Best before end: see bottom of container.
Net Contents
465ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml = 2 x scoop**
|%* Per 2 x scoop**
|Energy
|1209 kJ
|1028 kJ
|-
|288 kcal
|245 kcal
|12%
|Fat
|16 g
|14 g
|20%
|of which saturates
|7,9 g
|6,7 g
|34%
|Carbohydrate
|30 g
|25 g
|10%
|of which sugars
|19 g
|16 g
|18%
|Protein
|4,2 g
|3,5 g
|7%
|Salt
|0,38 g
|0,32 g
|5%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**2x scoop = 100ml = 85g, 465ml/399 = 4,5 x (2x scoop)
|-
|-
|-
