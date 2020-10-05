By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Walkers Oven Baked Prawn Cocktail Crisps 6X25g

image 1 of Walkers Oven Baked Prawn Cocktail Crisps 6X25g
£ 1.50
£1.00/100g
Each inner pack contains:
  • Energy462kJ 110kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.3g
    5%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.21g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 462 kJ

Product Description

  • 6 x Prawn Cocktail Flavour Baked Potato Snack with Sugar and Sweeteners
  • Great taste guaranteed or your money back
  • We think you'll love the taste of this snack so much we'll give you your money back if you don't.
  • Receipt Required. UK, CI, IoM and ROI, 18+. Visit tasteusloveus.com, upload receipt showing purchase between 01.01.2020 and 01.03.2021 and enter a short explanation (min. 15 words) of why you did not love the taste of the product. Max. 1 claim per brand per household. Final date for receipt of claims 30.04.2021. Refund of price paid will be made by cheque or PayPal. Max. refund value on Multipacks is £2.75 in the UK, and $3.90 in ROI. Your statutory rights are not affected. See website for full T&Cs.
  • - Delicious baked Walkers crisps with a prawn cocktail flavouring
  • - Baked for extra crispy crunchiness
  • - Walkers Oven Baked contain 50% less fat than regular potato crisps
  • - Enjoy on-the-go or packed into a lunchbox
  • - Each multipack contains 6 individual packs
  • The Walkers Baked range includes a variety of delicious crisps and snacks that contain up to 50% less fat than regular crisps - all without compromising on the Walkers flavour you know and love. Try the classic Walkers Baked flavours or upgrade your lunchbox with an irresistible pack of Walkers Baked with Veg, Walkers Baked Fusions or Walkers Baked Crackers.
  • To recycle, visit walkers co uk/recycle
  • We at walkers care for our planet, so we are on a mission to do what we can to help reduce waste.
  • Did you know you can now recycle crisp packets through our new recycling scheme?
  • Walkers and the Walkers Logo are registered trademarks @2020
  • No added MSG
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Potato Flakes, Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Prawn Cocktail Seasoning, Sugar, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Sunflower Oil, Colour (Annatto), Prawn Cocktail Seasoning: Flavouring, Sugar, Yeast Powder, Salt, Dextrose, Acid (Citric Acid), Potassium Chloride, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sweetener (Sucralose), Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Onion Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract], Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Milk, Barley, Wheat, Gluten, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're here to help.
  • Walkers.co.uk or
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am to 5pm
  • Or Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Net Contents

6 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 25g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy462 kJ1849 kJ
-110 kcal (5%*)440 kcal
Fat3.3 g (5%*)13 g
of which Saturates0.3 g (2%*)1.3 g
Carbohydrate18.0 g71.3 g
of which Sugars1.2 g (1%*)4.7 g
Fibre1.3 g5.1g
Protein1.7 g6.8 g
Salt0.21 g (3%*)0.83 g
Each inner pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

I love these!

5 stars

I absolutely love these! The same great flavour but less fat than the standard walkers crisps. Really glad they made a prawn cocktail version of the walkers baked and hope they continue to make them!

