Walkers Oven Baked Prawn Cocktail Crisps 6X25g

I love these!
I absolutely love these! The same great flavour but less fat than the standard walkers crisps. Really glad they made a prawn cocktail version of the walkers baked and hope they continue to make them!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 462 kJ
Potato Flakes, Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Prawn Cocktail Seasoning, Sugar, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Sunflower Oil, Colour (Annatto), Prawn Cocktail Seasoning: Flavouring, Sugar, Yeast Powder, Salt, Dextrose, Acid (Citric Acid), Potassium Chloride, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sweetener (Sucralose), Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Onion Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract], Sweetener (Sucralose)
Store in a cool dry place
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
6 x 25g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 25g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|462 kJ
|1849 kJ
|-
|110 kcal (5%*)
|440 kcal
|Fat
|3.3 g (5%*)
|13 g
|of which Saturates
|0.3 g (2%*)
|1.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|18.0 g
|71.3 g
|of which Sugars
|1.2 g (1%*)
|4.7 g
|Fibre
|1.3 g
|5.1g
|Protein
|1.7 g
|6.8 g
|Salt
|0.21 g (3%*)
|0.83 g
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
