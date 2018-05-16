Product Description
- Dr. Will's Vegan Caesar Dressing 250g
- Dr Will's takes care of the planet
- Dr. Will's makes food better
- Please recycle
- All hail Caesar! It's for everyday, just cos
- All natural
- For anything
- No added sugar - naturally occuring sugars
- Apple vinegar
- No gunk. No junk. Just naturally tasty
- Gluten free
- Vegan friendly
- Keto friendly
- Pack size: 250G
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rapeseed Oil, Apple Vinegar, Cheese Flavouring, Cornflour, Onion, Lemon Juice, Nutritional Yeast, Salt, Garlic, Date Paste, Mustard Powder, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Oregano
Allergy Information
- Contains: Mustard
Storage
Best Before End: See bottle for details.Once Open: Pop me in the fridge and use within a month.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before use.
- 8 Duncan Street,
- London,
- N1 8BW.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 15g
|Energy (kJ)
|811
|122
|Energy (kcal)
|196
|29
|Fat
|16.6g
|2.5g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|9.4g
|1.4g
|of which sugars
|1.2g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.1g
|Protein
|1.8g
|0.3g
|Salt
|1.50g
|0.23g
