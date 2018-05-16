Tilda Toasted Coconut Jasmine Rice 250G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 759kJ/181kcal
Product Description
- Wholegrain toasted coconut Jasmine rice
- Crunchy toasted coconut and a hint of chilli bring a tasty Southeast Asian flavour to our distinctive Wholegrain Jasmine rice
- Tilda® is a multicultural British brand that has been the go-to choice for rice aficionados for 50 years. Founded back in London in 1970, we introduced Pure Basmati to rice-loving communities from around the world, who were looking for aromatic Basmati that they couldn't find in the UK at the time.
- Today we are proud to sit at the heart of many dinner tables with our wide, delicious range including many Tilda® dry rice varieties as well as Tilda® Microwave Rice, Tilda® Super Grains and Tilda® Kids. All Tilda products are made with carefully sourced, natural ingredients so they're all nutritionally balanced and packed with natural goodness. By removing broken and inferior grains we make sure that our rice cooks up perfectly. Tilda® makes choosing the right rice for the right dish easy, allowing you to select the best grains so that you enjoy the most delicious flavour combinations as well as all of the authenticity of the original dish. So whether it's a zingy Thai curry with a sticky fragrant Jasmine rice, a vibrant jambalaya with textured Long Grain adding bite or a delicious biriyani with slender, delicate Basmati - the rice you choose can really elevate your favourite dish.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere for extra freshness.
- Tasty wholegrains
- Ready in 2 mins
- Source of fibre
- Gluten free
- Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 250G
Ingredients
Natural Wholegrain Jasmine Rice - Steamed (85%), Coconut Cream (7%), Sunflower Oil, Toasted Coconut (1.6%), Desiccated Coconut (1.6%), Red Chilli, Lemongrass, Acacia Fibre, Salt, Coriander, Thai Spice Seasoning, Black Pepper
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Take care when handling the heated pouch.
Microwave ovens may vary. Adjust cooking times accordingly.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Stir fry for 3 mins, serve & enjoy
Produce of
Made in the UK from imported and local ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Delicious and wholesome, Tilda® Microwave rice is the perfect meal or accompaniment that can be heated in a microwave for 2 minutes or for just 3 minutes in a pan. The wide range includes over 20 different, tasty variants ranging from classic grains such as Pure Basmati, Jasmine and Long Grain to inspiring flavours from around the world such as Caribbean Rice & Peas, Coconut and Peri Peri. Whether you're cooking up a curry, building a burrito, or finding the perfect rice to go with your favourite seasoned chicken, Tilda has you covered. The whole range is gluten free and vegetarian, and contains no artificial flavourings, colours or preservatives. Nearly the whole range is also suitable for vegans (please check individual product details).
- Perfect for a delicious Pad Thai. Fry a chopped onion and spring onions in sesame oil before adding pak choi and chilli. Stir in fried tofu and the rice. Add soy sauce and garnish with peanuts to serve. Or for a tasty alternative, replace tofu with chicken and add a beaten egg.
2 servings per pack: Serving size 125g
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Do not consume if pack is damaged or pierced.
- Tilda,
- PO Box 550,
- Rainham,
- RM13 9AE,
- UK.
- Contact us via feedback@tilda.com
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g Serving
|Energy
|759kJ/181kcal
|969kJ/231kcal
|Fat
|6.0g
|8.0g
|of which saturates
|3.3g
|4.1g
|Carbohydrate
|26.3g
|32.9g
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|3.8g
|Protein
|3.9g
|4.9g
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.38g
Do not consume if pack is damaged or pierced.
