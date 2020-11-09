Border Dark Chocolate Ginger Biscuit Bars 6X24g

For the moments that matter At Border, we know how special biscuit moments can be. That's why our family bakery is dedicated to perfecting every recipe, from finessing our famous flavours to crafting the perfect crunch. So whenever the moment matters to you, make sure you enjoy it with a border biscuit. John Cunningham Owner & Founder

Darkly delicious fiery biscuit for an intense taste experience Crafted with Care 116 Calories Per Bar Our Famous Recipe - Family-Baked Since 1984 Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 144G

Ingredients

Plain Chocolate (44%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Vanilla Flavouring), Wheat Flour (Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Invert Sugar Syrup, Butter, Ground Ginger (1.4%), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Plain Chocolate: Dry Cocoa Solids 35% minimum

Allergy Information

Also, may contain traces of Egg and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Baked in the UK

Net Contents

6 x 24g ℮