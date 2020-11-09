We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Border Dark Chocolate Ginger Biscuit Bars 6X24g

Border Dark Chocolate Ginger Biscuit Bars 6X24g

5(1)
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

A 24g serving contains
Energy
485kJ
116kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
5.8g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

high

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.4g

high

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 484/2021

For the moments that matterAt Border, we know how special biscuit moments can be. That's why our family bakery is dedicated to perfecting every recipe, from finessing our famous flavours to crafting the perfect crunch. So whenever the moment matters to you, make sure you enjoy it with a border biscuit.John CunninghamOwner & Founder
Darkly delicious fiery biscuit for an intense taste experienceCrafted with Care116 Calories Per BarOur Famous Recipe - Family-Baked Since 1984Suitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 144G

Ingredients

Plain Chocolate (44%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Vanilla Flavouring), Wheat Flour (Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Invert Sugar Syrup, Butter, Ground Ginger (1.4%), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Plain Chocolate: Dry Cocoa Solids 35% minimum

Allergy Information

Also, may contain traces of Egg and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Baked in the UK

Net Contents

6 x 24g ℮

