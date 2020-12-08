Tesco Finest Douro 75Cl
New
Energy383kJ 92kcal5%
Fat0g0%
Sugars0.1g<1%
Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 383kJ / 92kcal
Product Description
- Tesco Finest Douro
- From indigenous grape varieties grown and handpicked on the breath taking slopes of the Douro Valley comes this powerful yet elegant wine. Aromas of red fruits and subtle oak lead to a harmonious palate with well integrated tannins and a long, concentrated finish. A perfect match for lamb cutlets. Store in a cool dark place.
- 9.8 UK Units per bottle
- 1.6 UK units per 125ml glass
- Know Your Limits
- UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units a week.
- Drink Responsibly
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Rinse - Bottle - Recycle
- Wine of Portugal
- Rich & full bodied
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- Aromas of red and black fruits and subtle spice lead to a harmonious palate with a long, concentrated finish.
Region of Origin
Douro
Wine Colour
Red
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Sogrape Vinhos
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Diogo Moreira
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Tinta Roriz, Touriga Nacional, Touriga Franca , Tinta Barroca
Vinification Details
- The grapes were destemmed, crushed and fermented in stainless steel tanks to preserve freshness and fruit character. There is no use of oak, resulting in a deliciously drinkable red, bursting with juicy blackberries and blackcurrants.
History
- Sogrape Vinhos is a family-run company founded in 1942. Today they are the proud owner of more than 830 hectares of vineyards in Portugal and have a superb reputation for quality wines.
Regional Information
- The 2019 vintage began with a cold and dry winter. Rainfall was lower than usual in the spring and temperatures were mild - providing ideal conditions for flowering and fruit set. Mild temperatures continued into the summer, with occasional rain and no significant spikes in temperature. This made for a long and steady ripening period during which the grapes accumulated concentrated flavours whilst retaining a very good balance.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Wine of Portugal, Bottled in Portugal
Number of uses
6 Servings
Importer address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|A serving contains
|100ml contains
|Energy
|383kJ / 92kcal
|306kJ / 74kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
