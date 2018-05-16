Beleaf Almond Yogurt Mango & Passion Fruit 350G
New
Product Description
- Fermented almond product with mango and passion fruit.
- Our beleaf
- Almond-based yogurt alternatives an still be thick and creamy. Ours is naturally nutty (hey, aren't we all?) and extraordinarily tasty. This one takes you to a tropical paradise.
- PEFC™ - PEFC/04-31-1647
- This pot is uniquely made from 80% paper!
- Pot - Don't Recycle
- Foil - Recycle
- Lid - Recycle
- This packaging is from sustainably managed forests and controlled sources
- 100% plant based
- Made from almonds
- Made with live yogurt cultures
- Lactose & gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Almond Paste 9%, Sugar, Mango 5% (Mango 3%, Mango Puree 2%), Starch, Passion Fruit Juice 0.5%, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Thickener; Agar-agar, Flavourings, Curcuma Root Extract, Cultures (St. Thermophilus, Lb. Bulgaricus)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of other Nuts.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Once opened consume within 3 days.
Name and address
- Made by:
- Emmi Schweiz AG,
- CH-6002,
- Lucerne.
Distributor address
- Emmi UK Limited,
- 111 Upper Richmond Road,
- Putney,
- London,
- SW15 2TJ,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|420 kJ (100 kcal)
|Fat
|5.0 g
|of which saturates
|0.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|11 g
|of which sugars
|8.4 g
|Protein
|1.9 g
|Salt
|0.02 g
