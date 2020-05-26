By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jack Daniels Perfectly Mixed 8 X 330Ml
£ 10.00
£3.79/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Short Ts&Cs:
  • 18+ only. 21+ only for the opportunity to be considered for the “Design your own USA music tour” prize. Purchase any promotional 35cl, 70cl or 1L bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Tennessee Honey, Tennessee Fire, Tennessee Apple or 8x Jack Cola & Jack Honey and Lemonade pack to enter. UK only (excluding Northern Ireland). 2625 instant win online prizes available during main promotional period of 19/05/20 - 14/07/20 incl. 25 x UK music weekends for 2, 100 x mini fridges, 500 x soundwave prints and 2000 x T-shirts. Automatic entry for over 21's to win 5 x “Design your own USA music tour” prizes. Bonus draw to win 1 x UK music weekend for 2 opens 15/07/20 and ends 16/08/20. Restrictions and limitations apply. Non-transferable and non-refundable. Max. 8 entries per person throughout the promotional period. See AllAccessWithJack.co.uk for full T&C's. Promoter: Brown-Forman Beverages Europe LTD, 45 Mortimer Street, London W1W 8HJ. Please Drink Responsibly.
  • This pack contains 6 cans of 330ml Jack Daniel's & Cola & 2 cans of 330ml Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey & Lemonade.
  • Jack Daniel's, 0N7, Tennessee Fire and Tennessee Honey are registered trademarks. ©2020 Jack Daniel's. All rights reserved.
  • Please Enjoy Responsibly.
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Pack size: 2640ML

Information

ABV

5% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Jack Daniel's is best enjoyed chilled.
  • Tennessee Whisky perfectly mixed with Cola x 6
  • Tennessee Honey perfectly mixed with Lemonade x 2

Name and address

  • Brown-Forman Beverages Europe, Ltd.,
  • 45 Mortimer Street,
  • London,
  • W1W 8HJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • www.jackdaniels.com/en-gb

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

8 x 330ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each





Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints





Tesco Strawberries 400G

Tesco Bananas Loose





