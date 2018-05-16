Tesco Room To Roam British Chicken Thigh Fillets

- Energy715kJ 171kcal9%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 715kJ / 171kcal
Product Description
- Fresh class A boneless and skinless chicken thigh fillets.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- From trusted British farms, our chickens are reared by selected farmers and raised in more spacious barns, giving them more room to roam and play. Room to Roam chickens are raised to the highest standards of animal welfare, and are RSPCA Assured and Red Tractor Enhanced Welfare Assured. Our Room to Roam chickens are fed a high quality corn fed diet that gives a succulent texture.
- Room to Roam Brighter, more spacious barns for chickens to roam and play
- At Tesco we're serious about animal welfare. Which is why we have a team of dedicated agricultural experts who work closely with our farmers to continually improve and monitor our animal welfare standards. Tesco Welfare Approved standards go above and beyond recognised industry assurance standards. Quality and welfare are at the heart of what we do.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Red Tractor - Enhanced Welfare
- RSPCA Assured - Certification Mark, The corn fed chicken in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme.
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a frying pan, add the thigh fillets and cook for 16 minutes over a moderate to high heat, turning frequently.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 5-7 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Name and address
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical chicken thigh fillet (100g)
|Energy
|715kJ / 171kcal
|715kJ / 171kcal
|Fat
|10.5g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|2.9g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|19.0g
|19.0g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
