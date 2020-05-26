Legacy By Hardys Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl
Product Description
- Cabernet Sauvignon
- Made by the team at Hardy's, one of Australia's most renowned wine producers, drawing on more than 165 years of winemaking experience.
- Legacy is an exclusive range of wines celebrating founder Thomas Hardy and the generations who have carried on his vision of producing world-class wines enjoyed by people around the world.
- Delicious with beef & mushroom dishes.
- Thomas Hardy's pioneering spirit and passion for winemaking spans five generations and is at the heart of our outstanding range of Hardy's wines
- The Hardy family's winemaking heritage goes back to our founder Thomas Hardy in 1853
- 9.8 UK Units per bottle
- Please Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Wine of South Eastern Australia
- Handcrafted by Hardys for five generations
- Continuing his legacy
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites, Egg, Milk
Tasting Notes
- This red is soft and rounded with bright blackberry and currant fruit flavours complemented by hints of chocolate, vanilla oak.
Region of Origin
South Eastern Australia
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
9.8
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Accolade Wines
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Viki Wade
Country
Australia
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Cabernet Sauvignon
Vinification Details
- This wine has been fermented in stainless steel tanks and has had some light oak influence.
History
- Made by the team at Hardys, one of Australia's most renowned wine producers, drawing on more than 165 years of winemaking experience. Legacy is an exclusive range of wines celebrating founder Thomas Hardy and the generations who have carried on his vision of producing world-class wines enjoyed by people around the world.
Regional Information
- South Eastern Australia has a climate well-suited for growing grapes, with warm summer days and plenty of sunshine allowing full fruit flavours and sugar to develop.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Produce of
Wine of Australia
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- At:
Importer address
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- At:
- BS11 9FG,
Return to
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- Facebook: hardyswines
- Twitter: @hardyswineuk
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|per 125ml glass:
|Energy
|309kJ/74kcal
|386kJ/93kcal
|Bottle contains 6 glasses
|-
|-
