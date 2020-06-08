Tesco Chicken Piri Piri Wrap
- Energy1299kJ 308kcal15%
- Fat7.5g11%
- Saturates2.6g13%
- Sugars6.9g8%
- Salt1.8g30%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 743kJ / 176kcal
Product Description
- Chicken, spinach and sweet potato with a piri piri dressing in a tomato tortilla.
- Hand Wrapped Soft tomato tortilla filled with tender chicken, lemon & chilli dressing and sweet potato. Carefully hand packed every day Our wraps are made using selected ingredients, then expertly hand rolled in a soft tortilla.
- Hand Wrapped Soft tomato tortilla filled with tender chicken, lemon & chilli dressing and sweet potato. Carefully hand packed every day
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (22%), Water, Spinach, Cabbage, Sweetcorn, Palm Oil, Onion, Distilled Malt Vinegar (Barley), Cornflour, Sweet Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Tomato Paste, Salt, Tomato Powder, Lemon Zest, Lemon, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Green Chilli Purée, Garlic Purée, Bell Pepper, Paprika, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli, Bay Leaf, Basil, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Return to
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|743kJ / 176kcal
|1299kJ / 308kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|7.5g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|22.5g
|39.4g
|Sugars
|3.9g
|6.9g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|3.6g
|Protein
|10.9g
|19.1g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
