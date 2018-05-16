By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Blossom Hill Gin Fizz Rhubarb Can 200ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Blossom Hill Gin Fizz Rhubarb Can 200ml
£ 2.50
£9.38/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Carbonated Mixed alcoholic Beverage with a Flavourings and Wine of Spain
  • A bubbly blend of rosé wine & rhubarb infused water with a dash of gin
  • 1.7 UK Units per can
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • For further health information visit drinkware.co.uk
  • A bubbly blend of rosé wine, botanically infused water & a dash of gin
  • Infused with rhubarb
  • Recipe no. 8
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A bubbly blend of rosé wine & rhubarb infused water with a dash of gin

Alcohol Units

1.7

ABV

8.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Base of Can

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect as is, or pour over ice with a slice of orange

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,

Return to

  • Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,
  • UK.
  • blossomhill.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here