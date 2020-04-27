Tesco Potato & Vegetable Trio 280G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 296kJ / 71kcal
Product Description
- Baby potatoes, carrot, savoy cabbage and broccoli with salted butter.
- Potatoes with cabbage, carrots and broccoli lightly dressed in salted butter
- Ready to Cook. Potatoes with cabbage, carrots and broccoli lightly dressed in salted butter
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potatoes (39%), Carrot, Savoy Cabbage, Broccoli, Butter (Milk), Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Header: 3½ mins (800W) / 3 mins (900W)
Pierce film lid several times.
Place on microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power for 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 3 minutes (900W).
Carefully pull back lid, stir and leave to stand for 1 minute, after heating.
Do no reheat.
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
280g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (140g)
|Energy
|296kJ / 71kcal
|415kJ / 99kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|3.6g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|7.6g
|10.6g
|Sugars
|3.6g
|5.0g
|Fibre
|4.6g
|6.4g
|Protein
|2.1g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
