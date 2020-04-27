By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Potato & Vegetable Trio 280G

Tesco Potato & Vegetable Trio 280G
£ 2.00
£7.15/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 296kJ / 71kcal

Product Description

  • Ready to Cook. Potatoes with cabbage, carrots and broccoli lightly dressed in salted butter
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potatoes (39%), Carrot, Savoy Cabbage, Broccoli, Butter (Milk), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Header: 3½ mins (800W) / 3 mins (900W)
Pierce film lid several times.
Place on microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power for 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 3 minutes (900W).
Carefully pull back lid, stir and leave to stand for 1 minute, after heating.
Do no reheat.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

280g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (140g)
Energy296kJ / 71kcal415kJ / 99kcal
Fat2.6g3.6g
Saturates1.7g2.4g
Carbohydrate7.6g10.6g
Sugars3.6g5.0g
Fibre4.6g6.4g
Protein2.1g2.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

