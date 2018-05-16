By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Edamame & Tenderstem Stir Fry Mix 320G

Tesco Edamame & Tenderstem Stir Fry Mix 320G
£ 1.50
£4.69/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy452kJ 108kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars4.4g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 340kJ / 82kcal

Product Description

  • Stir fry vegetables with edamame soya beans and Tenderstem® broccoli.
  • STRAIGHT TO WOK A selection of stir fry vegetables with edamame, Tenderstem® broccoli, cabbage and beansprouts.
  • Pack size: 320G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cabbage, Beansprouts, Edamame Soya Beans (9%), Tenderstem® Broccoli (7%), Broccoli Stalk.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Heat a dry wok over a high heat for 2 minutes. Add 15ml (1tbsp) of oil and add the vegetables directly from the tray. Stir fry for 4 mins, stirring continuously. Serve immediately. Do not reheat once cooled.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Do not eat raw beansprouts..

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Net Contents

320g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (133g**)
Energy340kJ / 82kcal452kJ / 108kcal
Fat4.3g5.7g
Saturates0.4g0.5g
Carbohydrate4.9g6.5g
Sugars3.3g4.4g
Fibre2.8g3.7g
Protein4.4g5.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 320g typically weighs 266g.--

Safety information

Warning: Do not eat raw beansprouts..

