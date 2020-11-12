By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Bbq Chicken, Bacon & Cheese Sandwich

Tesco Bbq Chicken, Bacon & Cheese Sandwich
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1889kJ 449kcal
    22%
  • Fat14.8g
    21%
  • Saturates5.3g
    27%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 891kJ / 212kcal

Product Description

  • Steamed chicken breast and a barbecue sauce, Cheddar cheese, mayonnaise and smoked bacon in malted bread.
  • TENDER CHICKEN BREAST Our chefs' recipe layers seasoned chicken breast, Cheddar and bacon with a smoky BBQ sauce on malted bread Carefully Hand Packed Every Day

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (25%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Smoked Bacon [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Wheat Bran, Tomato Paste, Treacle, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Malted Barley Flour, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Smoked Paprika, Spirit Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Malted Wheat Flour, Roasted Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Dried Onion, Garlic Powder, Mustard Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Cayenne Pepper, Ground Mace, Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using EU & non-EU chicken and British and EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy891kJ / 212kcal1889kJ / 449kcal
Fat7.0g14.8g
Saturates2.5g5.3g
Carbohydrate23.1g49.0g
Sugars4.7g10.0g
Fibre2.3g4.9g
Protein13.0g27.6g
Salt0.9g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

10/10 would eat again.. have done

5 stars

It’s was a dark winters morning, the clocks went back. My morning coffee was the perfect temperature. We were in lockdown so the roads were clear and to make it better I had an extra hour sleep.. however, this was not the best part of my day.. this sandwich was!

Unappetising waste of money

2 stars

This has to be the most unappetising Tesco sandwich I've ever bought. A sliver of processed cheese with a small portion of chicken in bacon paste underneath it and certainly not what I was expecting from the description. Definitely not worth the money.

