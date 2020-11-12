Tesco Bbq Chicken, Bacon & Cheese Sandwich

10/10 would eat again.. have done
It’s was a dark winters morning, the clocks went back. My morning coffee was the perfect temperature. We were in lockdown so the roads were clear and to make it better I had an extra hour sleep.. however, this was not the best part of my day.. this sandwich was!
Unappetising waste of money
This has to be the most unappetising Tesco sandwich I've ever bought. A sliver of processed cheese with a small portion of chicken in bacon paste underneath it and certainly not what I was expecting from the description. Definitely not worth the money.