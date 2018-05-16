By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fresh & Naked Sweet Summer Salad Mix 90G

Fresh & Naked Sweet Summer Salad Mix 90G
£ 0.95
£10.56/kg

Product Description

  • Fresh & Naked Sweet Summer Salad Mix 90g
  • Proud to support
  • 2p per pack is donated to the
  • Bumblebee Conservation Trust
  • To find out more or get involved, go to www.bumblebeeconservation.org
  • Make sure you type it carefully! Or you could raise more than a few eyebrows
  • At Fresh & Naked, through our farms at G's, we support the creation of pollinator-friendly habitat and wildlife corridors, to ensure our farming works in harmony with nature and provides an environment to encourage bumblebees.
  • Just tasty little leaves
  • We haven't washed them because it might bruise their delicate tastiness so they stay fresher for you to enjoy
  • We're fresh & naked!
  • Bumblebees are hard-working and versatile pollinators or many food crops, garden & wildflower species. In the last 80 years our bumblebee populations have crashed; two species have become nationally extinct and several others have declined dramatically. The bumblebee conservation trust are working to increase the number and distribution of bumblebees.
  • To ensure you get the highest quality product, leaves and proportions of the mix may vary.
  • Occasionally we may have to substitute an equivalent leaf variety to ensure best in season freshness
  • Don't Recycle
  • Mixed leaves
  • Seasonally selected
  • Mild flavour
  • Natural sun
  • Grown till just right
  • Gently harvested
  • Carefully bagged
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Salad Leaves (100%), Typically Contains: Apollo, Baby Red Leaf & Lambs Lettuce*, 90g of Appollo Baby Red Leaf & Lambs Lettuce*

Storage

Keep me chilled

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use
  • Wash me thoroughly

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • G's,
  • Barway,
  • Ely,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB7 5TZ.

Return to

  • G's,
  • Barway,
  • Ely,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB7 5TZ.
  • www.feshandnaked.co.uk

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 45g
Energy 48 kJ22 kJ
-11 kcal5 kcal
Fat 0.1 g<0.1 g
of which saturates <0.1 g<0.1 g
Carbohydrate 1.4 g0.6 g
of which sugars 1.4 g0.6 g
Fibre 1.5 g0.7 g
Protein 1.2 g0.5 g
Salt 0.02 g0.01 g
Pack contains 2 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

