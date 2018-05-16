Product Description
- Fresh & Naked Sweet Summer Salad Mix 90g
- Proud to support
- 2p per pack is donated to the
- Bumblebee Conservation Trust
- To find out more or get involved, go to www.bumblebeeconservation.org
- Make sure you type it carefully! Or you could raise more than a few eyebrows
- At Fresh & Naked, through our farms at G's, we support the creation of pollinator-friendly habitat and wildlife corridors, to ensure our farming works in harmony with nature and provides an environment to encourage bumblebees.
- Just tasty little leaves
- We haven't washed them because it might bruise their delicate tastiness so they stay fresher for you to enjoy
- We're fresh & naked!
- Bumblebees are hard-working and versatile pollinators or many food crops, garden & wildflower species. In the last 80 years our bumblebee populations have crashed; two species have become nationally extinct and several others have declined dramatically. The bumblebee conservation trust are working to increase the number and distribution of bumblebees.
- To ensure you get the highest quality product, leaves and proportions of the mix may vary.
- Occasionally we may have to substitute an equivalent leaf variety to ensure best in season freshness
- Don't Recycle
- Mixed leaves
- Seasonally selected
- Mild flavour
- Natural sun
- Grown till just right
- Gently harvested
- Carefully bagged
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Salad Leaves (100%), Typically Contains: Apollo, Baby Red Leaf & Lambs Lettuce*, 90g of Appollo Baby Red Leaf & Lambs Lettuce*
Storage
Keep me chilled
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Wash before use
- Wash me thoroughly
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Name and address
- Packed by:
- G's,
- Barway,
- Ely,
- Cambs.,
- CB7 5TZ.
Return to
- G's,
- Barway,
- Ely,
- Cambs.,
- CB7 5TZ.
- www.feshandnaked.co.uk
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 45g
|Energy
|48 kJ
|22 kJ
|-
|11 kcal
|5 kcal
|Fat
|0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|of which saturates
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|1.4 g
|0.6 g
|of which sugars
|1.4 g
|0.6 g
|Fibre
|1.5 g
|0.7 g
|Protein
|1.2 g
|0.5 g
|Salt
|0.02 g
|0.01 g
|-
|-
