Tesco Slim Cook Spinach & Sweet Potato Curry 500G

Tesco Slim Cook Spinach & Sweet Potato Curry 500G
£ 2.50
£5.00/kg

New

Each pack
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 383kJ / 91kcal

Product Description

  • Spinach, potato and sweet potato in a mild spiced tomato sauce with spiced basmati rice.
  • Our Slim Cook range has been specially developed to be calorie controlled and low in saturated fat. Reducing the consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. A convenient healthy frozen ready meal, ready in the microwave or oven. Providing a meal that is: Low in saturated fat 2 of 5 a day Source of fibre
  • Our Slim Cook range has been specially developed to be calorie controlled and low in saturated fat. Reducing the consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Basmati Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Turmeric, Cumin Seed, Curry Leaves, Cardamom Pods], Potato and Onion Mix (18%)[Sweet Potato, Potato, Onion], Water, Tomato Purée, Spinach (6%), Tomato, Onion, Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Red Pepper, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Coriander Seed, Paprika, Coriander Leaf, Cumin Powder, Salt, Flavouring, Coriander, Cumin Seed, Turmeric, Fenugreek Leaf, Cinnamon, Clove Powder, Black Pepper, Ginger, Chilli, Fennel, Cumin, Cardamom, Bay Leaf, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lemon Oil, Colour [Paprika Extract], Nutmeg Extract, Clove Extract, Cinnamon Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover. Heat for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
800W 10 mins / 900W 9 1/2 mins
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / 6 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 4 minutes (800W) / 3 and 1/2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Pack (407g**)
Energy383kJ / 91kcal1560kJ / 368kcal
Fat0.4g1.6g
Saturates<0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate18.1g73.5g
Sugars4.2g16.9g
Fibre2.0g8.0g
Protein2.7g11.0g
Salt0.2g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 500g typically weighs 407g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.

