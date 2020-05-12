Tesco Slim Cook Spinach & Sweet Potato Curry 500G
- Energy1560kJ 368kcal18%
- Fat1.6g2%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars16.9g19%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 383kJ / 91kcal
Product Description
- Spinach, potato and sweet potato in a mild spiced tomato sauce with spiced basmati rice.
- Our Slim Cook range has been specially developed to be calorie controlled and low in saturated fat. Reducing the consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. A convenient healthy frozen ready meal, ready in the microwave or oven. Providing a meal that is: Low in saturated fat 2 of 5 a day Source of fibre
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Basmati Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Turmeric, Cumin Seed, Curry Leaves, Cardamom Pods], Potato and Onion Mix (18%)[Sweet Potato, Potato, Onion], Water, Tomato Purée, Spinach (6%), Tomato, Onion, Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Red Pepper, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Coriander Seed, Paprika, Coriander Leaf, Cumin Powder, Salt, Flavouring, Coriander, Cumin Seed, Turmeric, Fenugreek Leaf, Cinnamon, Clove Powder, Black Pepper, Ginger, Chilli, Fennel, Cumin, Cardamom, Bay Leaf, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lemon Oil, Colour [Paprika Extract], Nutmeg Extract, Clove Extract, Cinnamon Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover. Heat for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
800W 10 mins / 900W 9 1/2 mins
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / 6 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 4 minutes (800W) / 3 and 1/2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Pack (407g**)
|Energy
|383kJ / 91kcal
|1560kJ / 368kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|1.6g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|18.1g
|73.5g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|16.9g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|8.0g
|Protein
|2.7g
|11.0g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 500g typically weighs 407g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.
