Jolly Hog Smoked Bacon 200G

Great bacon.
Really good bacon. Nice thick slices and hardly any water when you fry it. Best I have had in a long time.
Okay but wet
Tasted fine, but I've never seen so much white water come out of bacon that's supposed to be dry cured. Also the packet was difficult to open, there was a tab for supposedly peeling the top off, but it was glued on solid. The Tesco Finest Dry Cure bacon is far better on both counts.
Delicious!
The best bacon I have ever tasted! Makes the best bacon sandwiches! Perfect every time!
Lush Bacon
This is what I would expect from my local butcher so I was well chuffed to discover this new brand. Proper thick cut, smokey bacon - which is hard to find these days!! Sooo lush!
The packaging for the Bacon has been damaged and the Bacon is horrible brown colour.I had a home shop and you can clearly see the Bacon off by colour I shouldn't of been given it as its 🤢 disgusting.