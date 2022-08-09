We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jolly Hog Smoked Bacon 200G

3.8(5)Write a review
£3.25
£16.25/kg

Product Description

  • 6 Smoked Dry Cured Back Bacon Rashers
  • We are generally up to fun stuff. So if you have a few minutes, come check us out.
  • thejollyhog.com
  • Though our story started with the humble sausage, we soon branched out to developing the perfect back bacon. Because we always strive to do better, the back bacon is not only made from outdoor bred, British pork backs, but dry cured by hand. Gently smoked with oak wood and beach, this bacon is double smoked for double the flavour. Never eat boring bacon again!
  • Three Brothers, No Porkies
  • Once upon a time there were three jolly brothers... a rugby player, a ship broker & a cabinet maker!
  • The three brothers loved eating meat, especially pork. They decided to create their own porky delights, which one day would become the best and most delicious in the whole land... And Booom! The Jolly Hog was born...
  • We are really proud of the bacon we have created; it's been a jolly journey from making them in Olly's kitchen to having them on supermarket shelves. We believe the secret to our meaty, flavoursome bacon, is using only British pork that is outdoor bred and from RSPCA Assured farms.
  • We hope that you love them as much as we do.
  • Josh, Max, Olly
  • 6*
  • *average 6 rashers.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • RSPCA Assured - Certification Mark
  • Great taste 2020
  • British Pork
  • Outdoor Bred
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

British Outdoor Bred RSPCA Assured Pork (96%), Sea Salt, Sugar, Preservatives: Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days. Do not exceed the use by date. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost before use and use within 24 hrs. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Olly likes his grilled, Max likes his fried and Josh loves both! So go with what you love, but to grill place under a pre-heated medium grill for 4-8 minutes, turning once.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat a little oil in a frying pan. Fry over a medium-high heat for 4-8 minutes, turning once.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using bred British pork

Number of uses

200g Each Rasher is One Serving

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • The Jolly Hog,
  • Hog HQ,
  • Museum Street,
  • Wapping Wharf,
  • Bristol,
  • BS1 6ZA.

Return to

  • The Jolly Hog,
  • Hog HQ,
  • Museum Street,
  • Wapping Wharf,
  • Bristol,
  • BS1 6ZA.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (grilled)
Energy kJ1111kJ
Energy Kcal266Kcal
Fat 16g
of which saturates 5.9g
Carbohydrates 0.8g
of which sugars 0.8g
Fibre <0.5g
Protein 31g
Salt 4.0g
5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Great bacon.

5 stars

Really good bacon. Nice thick slices and hardly any water when you fry it. Best I have had in a long time.

Okay but wet

3 stars

Tasted fine, but I've never seen so much white water come out of bacon that's supposed to be dry cured. Also the packet was difficult to open, there was a tab for supposedly peeling the top off, but it was glued on solid. The Tesco Finest Dry Cure bacon is far better on both counts.

Delicious!

5 stars

The best bacon I have ever tasted! Makes the best bacon sandwiches! Perfect every time!

Lush Bacon

5 stars

This is what I would expect from my local butcher so I was well chuffed to discover this new brand. Proper thick cut, smokey bacon - which is hard to find these days!! Sooo lush!

The packaging for the Bacon has been damaged and t

1 stars

The packaging for the Bacon has been damaged and the Bacon is horrible brown colour.I had a home shop and you can clearly see the Bacon off by colour I shouldn't of been given it as its 🤢 disgusting.

