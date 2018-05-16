Adnam Southworld Ghost Ship Ctrus Pale Ale 4X330ml

Product Description
- De-alcoholised Beer
- Love your beer?
- The Facts:
- Style: Pale Ale
- Colour: Straw
- IBU: 44
- Malts: Pale ale, rye crystal, cara
- Hops: Citra & a blend of American hop varieties
- Ghost Ship 0.5% is a hauntingly good pale ale with bold citrus flavours. It's made in exactly the same way as our 4.5% version, except that we filter out the alcohol. This little bit of high tech magic allows our Ghost Ship to sail away full of its original flavours and aromas joyfully 0.5%.
- Each can contains approx. 0.1 standard drinks
- It is safest not to drink while pregnant.
- drinkwise.org.au
- Please Recycle Cardboard
- 100% taste
- Bold citrus flavours from citra hops
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Malted Rye, Hops, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Rye
ABV
0.5% vol
Country
England
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See base of can.
Produce of
Brewed and Packed in England
Preparation and Usage
- Serve with: Spicy Thai & Indian food
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- Adnams,
- Southwold,
- Suffolk,
- England,
- IP18 6JW.
Importer address
- Pinnacle Drinks,
- Level 1,
- 26 Waterloo Street,
- Surry Hills,
- NSW 2010,
- Australia.
Return to
- Adnams,
- Southwold,
- Suffolk,
- England,
- IP18 6JW.
- adnams.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|1 portion = 330ml
|Energy
|98kJ / 23kcal
|323kJ/76.9kcal
|Fat
|<0.10g
|<0.1g
|Of which Saturates
|<0.10g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|4.40g
|14.5g
|Of which Sugars
|0.1g
|0.4g
|Protein
|0.5g
|1.65g
|Salt
|<0.10g
|<0.10g
