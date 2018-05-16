By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Adnam Southworld Ghost Ship Ctrus Pale Ale 4X330ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Adnam Southworld Ghost Ship Ctrus Pale Ale 4X330ml
£ 3.50
£2.66/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • De-alcoholised Beer
  • Love your beer?
  • Share it! #adnams
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • The Facts:
  • Style: Pale Ale
  • Colour: Straw
  • IBU: 44
  • Malts: Pale ale, rye crystal, cara
  • Hops: Citra & a blend of American hop varieties
  • Ghost Ship 0.5% is a hauntingly good pale ale with bold citrus flavours. It's made in exactly the same way as our 4.5% version, except that we filter out the alcohol. This little bit of high tech magic allows our Ghost Ship to sail away full of its original flavours and aromas joyfully 0.5%.
  • Each can contains approx. 0.1 standard drinks
  • It is safest not to drink while pregnant.
  • drinkwise.org.au
  • Please Recycle Cardboard
  • 100% taste
  • Bold citrus flavours from citra hops
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Malted Rye, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Rye

ABV

0.5% vol

Country

England

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See base of can.

Produce of

Brewed and Packed in England

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve with: Spicy Thai & Indian food

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Adnams,
  • Southwold,
  • Suffolk,
  • England,
  • IP18 6JW.

Importer address

  • Pinnacle Drinks,
  • Level 1,
  • 26 Waterloo Street,
  • Surry Hills,
  • NSW 2010,
  • Australia.

Return to

  • Adnams,
  • Southwold,
  • Suffolk,
  • England,
  • IP18 6JW.
  • adnams.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml1 portion = 330ml
Energy 98kJ / 23kcal323kJ/76.9kcal
Fat <0.10g<0.1g
Of which Saturates <0.10g<0.1g
Carbohydrates 4.40g14.5g
Of which Sugars 0.1g0.4g
Protein 0.5g1.65g
Salt <0.10g<0.10g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here